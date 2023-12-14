Paddy Pimblett shares advice to the “crabs in the UFC” being paid 12/12: “Work a bit harder, show a bit of personality”

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on the ongoing debate regarding fighter pay in the promotion.

This weekend, Paddy Pimblett will make his return to the Octagon. He’s set to take on fan favorite Tony Ferguson, with many believing the Liverpudlian should get the job done. Either way, though, he needs to put in a positive performance, largely due to how public opinion has changed on him in the last twelve months.

Still, whether you love him or you hate him, nobody can deny that Paddy is a box office attraction. Because of that, he tends to get pretty good paydays, which you’d expect for someone who has consistently spoken highly of the UFC since his arrival.

In a recent interview, Pimblett spoke candidly on the fighter pay debate – and it’s clear to see who he’s backing.