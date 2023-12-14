Paddy Pimblett shares advice to the “crabs in the UFC” being paid 12/12: “Work a bit harder, show a bit of personality”
UFC star Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on the ongoing debate regarding fighter pay in the promotion.
This weekend, Paddy Pimblett will make his return to the Octagon. He’s set to take on fan favorite Tony Ferguson, with many believing the Liverpudlian should get the job done. Either way, though, he needs to put in a positive performance, largely due to how public opinion has changed on him in the last twelve months.
Still, whether you love him or you hate him, nobody can deny that Paddy is a box office attraction. Because of that, he tends to get pretty good paydays, which you’d expect for someone who has consistently spoken highly of the UFC since his arrival.
In a recent interview, Pimblett spoke candidly on the fighter pay debate – and it’s clear to see who he’s backing.
Pimblett stands up for the UFC
“A lot of people probably do make more money outside the UFC. I make more money outside the UFC from my sponsors and stuff like that,” Pimblett said.
“But in the UFC, you get paid what you’re worth. You always see people giving Dana grief… You get paid what you’re worth.
“I got a nice payday for my last fight because I’m worth it,” Pimblett continued. “All these crabs in the UFC who are getting 12/12, you’re obviously not worth it! Work a bit harder, show a bit of personality.”
Quotes via MMA News
Do you agree with this point of view from Paddy Pimblett? What do you think should be the average amount paid to UFC fighters? Are you backing ‘The Baddy’ to win on Saturday? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
