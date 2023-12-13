Paddy Pimblett wants the old Tony Ferguson to show up at UFC 296, but doubts it happens: “He isn’t the same fighter”

By Cole Shelton - December 12, 2023

Paddy Pimblett wants Tony Ferguson to turn back the clock at UFC 296.

Paddy Pimblett

Pimblett is set for his first fight in a year as he takes on Ferguson who’s on a six-fight losing streak. During the losing skid, Ferguson has been finished in four of those defeats, and his last win came back in June of 2019.

Given that Tony Ferguson is on a lengthy losing streak, Paddy Pimblett admits it is a lose-lose fight for him but knows the first round will be a very tough one.

“I’ve said this myself, this fight is a bit of a lose-lose for me but as I always say I will never turn down a fight against anyone. So, when the contract got sent through with his name on it, I signed it,” Pimblett said to DC & RC on ESPN. “But, people are talking about Bobby Green coming back up after beating Tony, he had a competitive first round with him. Michael Chandler had a competitive first round with him. You got to watch Tony as he comes right out the blocks because he comes out of the first round trying to take your head off, as we know I’ve had to work on keeping that chin down.”

Although Tony Ferguson is on a losing streak, Paddy Pimblett is rooting for ‘El Cucuy’ to look like his old self at UFC 296.

Pimblett is hoping for a barn burner and back-and-forth fight which will entertain the fans. However, Pimblett doesn’t think that will happen as he does believe Ferguson is past his prime and not the same fighter anymore.

“I hope the Tony Ferguson turns up that fought Cerrone and Pettis. I want a barn burner with him, I want to make up for the performance from last year when I got injured in the T-Mobile and give everyone a show. As I say, he isn’t the same fighter as that, he’s not, if we are just being honest,” Pimblett said.

“I think Tony relied a lot on his athleticism and his speed when it comes to a 12-fight win streak. Even in some of those fights, he got put in some bad spots but he’d get out of it through his athleticism and speed and his fight IQ. Where he’s aging and stuff, his body isn’t the same anymore. Fighting at light heavyweight and heavyweight, fighting at that age, 38, 39, 40, it’s not as bad because everyone isn’t as fast. But, at lightweight, speed and athleticism play a very big part and now he’d 39, he’s lost most of that,” Pimblett continued.

Paddy Pimblett is currently a sizeable -298 favorite to defeat Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

Topics:

Paddy Pimblett Tony Ferguson UFC

