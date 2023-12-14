ONE Championship lands massive broadcast deal with Sky Sports

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 14, 2023

In a groundbreaking move, ONE Championship has officially joined forces with Sky Sports.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship

This exclusive partnership ensures that ONE Championship’s premium live events and ancillary programming will now find a new home on Sky Sports’ broadcast and digital platforms across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The collaboration is set to commence with the highly anticipated ONE Fight Night 18. It is scheduled to air live in the UK and Ireland on Saturday, January 13, at 1 a.m. GMT.

“For years, our UK fans have been clamoring for ONE to be broadcast on one of the region’s major networks,” Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO, said.

“This deal marks an important milestone for the celebration of martial arts and the continued expansion of ONE Championship’s global footprint.”

Sky Sports has long been synonymous with delivering top-tier sports content to its audience.

With a portfolio that includes the Premier League, Formula 1, and tennis, ONE Championship only enhances the broadcaster’s diverse offerings.

Helen Falkus, Sky Sports Director of Multi Sports, expressed her excitement about the new addition to their programming slate.

“We’re pleased to partner with ONE Championship to bring their full range of martial arts to Sky Sports for the first time,” she stated.

“We hope to bring new fans to the world-class competitive formats on our channels, as well as reach new audiences for Sky.”

ONE Championship has firmly established itself as a global sports juggernaut. As it stands, the organization ranks among the top-five sports properties for digital viewership and engagement, according to Nielsen.

Boasting world-class athletes from over 80 countries, the fight organization’s shows encompass a wide spectrum of martial arts disciplines. Those include MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling, and more.

ONE Championship continues to extend reach in Western market

The partnership with Sky Sports is the latest strategic move for ONE Championship. The promotion continues to extend its scope in the Western market at a rapid pace.

In 2022, the world’s largest martial arts organization secured a landmark deal with Amazon’s Prime Video. That enabled ONE Championship to broadcast premium live events in U.S. primetime across North America.

This was followed by a significant partnership with DirecTV this past September. That further amplified ONE Championship’s exposure in the U.S. through DirecTV For Business, reaching countless bars and restaurants nationwide.

