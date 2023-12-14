ONE Championship lands massive broadcast deal with Sky Sports

In a groundbreaking move, ONE Championship has officially joined forces with Sky Sports.

This exclusive partnership ensures that ONE Championship’s premium live events and ancillary programming will now find a new home on Sky Sports’ broadcast and digital platforms across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The collaboration is set to commence with the highly anticipated ONE Fight Night 18. It is scheduled to air live in the UK and Ireland on Saturday, January 13, at 1 a.m. GMT.

“For years, our UK fans have been clamoring for ONE to be broadcast on one of the region’s major networks,” Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO, said.

“This deal marks an important milestone for the celebration of martial arts and the continued expansion of ONE Championship’s global footprint.”

ONE Championship is teaming up with @SkySports, Europe's leading sports broadcaster, on an exclusive partnership to air the world's largest martial arts organization in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 and Ireland 🇮🇪 The partnership kicks off with #ONEFightNight18 on January 13 at 1AM… pic.twitter.com/tF9PqXeSsy — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) December 12, 2023

Sky Sports has long been synonymous with delivering top-tier sports content to its audience.

With a portfolio that includes the Premier League, Formula 1, and tennis, ONE Championship only enhances the broadcaster’s diverse offerings.

Helen Falkus, Sky Sports Director of Multi Sports, expressed her excitement about the new addition to their programming slate.

“We’re pleased to partner with ONE Championship to bring their full range of martial arts to Sky Sports for the first time,” she stated.

“We hope to bring new fans to the world-class competitive formats on our channels, as well as reach new audiences for Sky.”

ONE Championship has firmly established itself as a global sports juggernaut. As it stands, the organization ranks among the top-five sports properties for digital viewership and engagement, according to Nielsen.

Boasting world-class athletes from over 80 countries, the fight organization’s shows encompass a wide spectrum of martial arts disciplines. Those include MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling, and more.