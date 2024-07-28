Paddy Pimblett sends a message to his haters after sleeping King Green at UFC 304: “Everyone underestimates me, lad, just because I look like a 14-year-old girl”

Paddy Pimblett was thrilled to shut up his haters by sleeping King Green on the main card of UFC 304.

Pimblett (22-3 MMA) faced arguably the toughest test of his mixed martial arts career when he collided with Green (32-16-1 MMA) last night in Manchester, England.

Despite going a perfect 5-0 in his previous Octagon appearances, many analysts and some pro fighters were certain that ‘The Baddy’ was biting off more than he could chew by taking on the 37-year-old, Green.

That of course did not prove to be the case on Saturday night. Instead, Paddy Pimblett silenced his critics by putting forth a sensational performance the culminated in King Green being put to sleep at the 3:22 mark of the very first round.

After Green shot in for a takedown attempt, Pimblett quickly grabbed hold of a guillotine choke. ‘The Baddy’ then made a beautiful transition to secure a triangle choke and after some adjustments, Green eventually lost consciousness (see that here).

Following his impressive performance, which netted him $200k in bonus money, Paddy Pimblett sat down at the UFC 304 post-fight press conference and shared the following message to his doubters:

“Oh, it’s great. You can’t beat shutting some dickheads up! It’s f**king brilliant. I love shutting up haters, lad. The amount of people say, ‘He’s never going to be ranked. He’ll never be good enough to be ranked. He’ll never be in the top 15,’ and all that. Even fighters I’ve seen on YouTube talking sh*t and then to just go out there and put on a flawless performance and absolutely school him (it was great).”

When asked about Green’s decision to shoot in for a takedown, Pimblett admitted he too was caught by surprise:

“I was surprised he shot in at all. He’s had some brilliant standup fights with people like the Jim Miller fight. He stood with Jailin Turner. He’s done three rounds with (Rafael) Fiziev, and he won the third round and people kept talking about that in the buildup to this. But everyone underestimates me, lad, just because I look like a 14-year-old girl.”

Following his sensational showing at UFC 304, Paddy Pimblett proceeded to callout Renato Moicano. ‘The Baddy’ also suggested that he and the Brazilian should be the coaches for the next season of TUF as it would be “comedy gold”.

Who would you like to see Pimblett fight next?