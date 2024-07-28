Muhammad Mokaev remains hopeful that he can stay on UFC roster: “I want to fight for the belt”

By Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

Muhammad Mokaev is still holding out hope that he can remain on the UFC roster.

Muhammad Mokaev

Mokaev went one-on-one with Manel Kape in what was thought to be a pivotal matchup in the flyweight division. Despite the beef both men had going into the bout, the fight was rather tame with exciting moments being few and far between.

After the fight, UFC CEO Dana White implied that the UFC will not be doing business with Mokaev moving forward, and there’s more to it than just his fighting style.

Muhammad Mokaev Still Wants to be on UFC Roster

During his own media scrum, Muhammad Mokaev said he still hopes to keep fighting under the UFC banner and fight for the 125-pound championship (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Yes, I want to fight for the belt and I hope the UFC gives me a new contract,” Mokaev told reporters at the UFC 304 post-fight press conference. “My contract is finished with the UFC. I hope to get a new contract. They want exciting fights and I tried to put my striking together. This is the first time in my career that I was standing for three rounds and with the best flyweight striker.”

The bout against Kape was the final fight on Mokaev’s UFC deal. He said the UFC doesn’t like how he fights inside the Octagon.

“They said they’re going to see how I perform,” Mokaev said regarding not getting an offer in the build up to UFC 304. “They don’t want to see me keep shooting and taking somebody down. I’ve done what I could do tonight.”

Dana White suggested that the PFL can have Mokaev. Whether or not things change in the coming days and weeks remains to be seen.

Dana White Muhammad Mokaev UFC

