Jon Jones reacts to Tom Aspinall’s callout from UFC 304

By Jeffrey Walter - July 28, 2024

Jon Jones has responded after once again being called out by interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall at UFC 304.

Aspinall (15-3 MMA) successfully defended the promotion’s interim heavyweight title with a 60-second TKO victory over Curtis Blaydes (18-5 MMA) in the co-headliner of Saturday night’s pay-per-view event in Manchester, England.

The victory marked the 31-year-old Brit’s third first-round finish in a row, as he had previously disposed of Sergei Pavlovich in just 69-seconds at UFC 295 and Marcin Tybura in only 73-seconds in July of 2023.

Following his impressive showing, Tom Aspinall proceeded to send a message to Jon Jones in his post-fight interview:

“Jon’s the undisputed champion, but I’m the best in the world, if that makes any sense. We know what Jon’s doing. Jon was there, crossing his fingers and toes tonight hoping I’d lose to Curtis… Let’s not bullsh*t about it. He posted about it loads anyway that I’m going to lose to him. That didn’t happen, so that’s the fight I want next.”

While ‘Bones’ did not share an immediate reaction to Aspinall’s challenge, he did take to ‘X‘ on Sunday with the following message:

“Supply and demand at its finest, I love it.”

Jon Jones is expected to return to the Octagon at UFC 309 on November 9th at Madison Square Garden for a long-awaited showdown with former heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic.

While UFC CEO Dana White would like to see Tom Aspinall serve as the backup for the ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ bout, the ‘Honey Badger’ has a different idea in mind for November’s pay-per-view event.

“Here’s a thought for you. I was thinking about this the other day. What about, so they’re saying that Stipe and Jon Jones are going to fight at MSG in November. Why don’t we do a tournament, we’ll do Jon vs. Stipe and Me vs. Alex, and do a full-on tournament. Two fights in one night and let’s find out who the real heavyweight champion of the world is.”

Do you think we will ever see Jones and Aspinall collide inside of the Octagon? Who do you think would win?

Related

Paddy Pimblett sends a message to his haters after sleeping King Green at UFC 304: "Everyone underestimates me, lad, just because I look like a 14-year-old girl"

Jeffrey Walter - July 28, 2024
Muhammad Mokaev remains hopeful that he can stay on UFC roster: "I want to fight for the belt"

Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

Muhammad Mokaev is still holding out hope that he can remain on the UFC roster.

Belal Muhammad has message for Shavkat Rakhmonov following UFC 304 title win: "I’ve literally never turned down a fight"

Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

Newly-crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad isn’t backing down from potential challengers, that includes Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Leon Edwards says timing of UFC 304 title fight against Belal Muhammad threw him off, eyes another fight in 2024

Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

Leon Edwards has lost the UFC Welterweight Championship, and admits the timing of UFC 304 threw him off.

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Belal Muhammad defeating Leon Edwards, responds to the idea of an immediate rematch

Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White didn’t find Belal Muhammad’s welterweight title win over Leon Edwards to be entertaining.

Paddy Pimblett expresses interest in coaching The Ultimate Fighter opposite Renato Moicano: “Comedy gold”

Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024
UFC CEO Dana White wants Tom Aspinall to be the backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: “We'd be insane not to make him the backup”

Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White plans to have interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall be the backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

Dana White reacts to Muhammad Mokaev’s lackluster win over Manel Kape at UFC 304: “I think the PFL is gonna get a great undefeated guy”

Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White doesn’t expect Muhammad Mokaev to stick around in his promotion.

Dana White says he will never up the performance bonuses again following UFC 304: “I'm not doing this again, ever!”

Harry Kettle - July 28, 2024

UFC president Dana White says he won’t be increasing the performance bonus amount again following UFC 304.

Shavkat Rakhmonov calls out Belal Muhammad following his UFC 304 title win

Harry Kettle - July 28, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov called out Belal Muhammad following the latter’s win at UFC 304.