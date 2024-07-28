Jon Jones reacts to Tom Aspinall’s callout from UFC 304

Jon Jones has responded after once again being called out by interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall at UFC 304.

Aspinall (15-3 MMA) successfully defended the promotion’s interim heavyweight title with a 60-second TKO victory over Curtis Blaydes (18-5 MMA) in the co-headliner of Saturday night’s pay-per-view event in Manchester, England.

The victory marked the 31-year-old Brit’s third first-round finish in a row, as he had previously disposed of Sergei Pavlovich in just 69-seconds at UFC 295 and Marcin Tybura in only 73-seconds in July of 2023.

Following his impressive showing, Tom Aspinall proceeded to send a message to Jon Jones in his post-fight interview:

“Jon’s the undisputed champion, but I’m the best in the world, if that makes any sense. We know what Jon’s doing. Jon was there, crossing his fingers and toes tonight hoping I’d lose to Curtis… Let’s not bullsh*t about it. He posted about it loads anyway that I’m going to lose to him. That didn’t happen, so that’s the fight I want next.”

While ‘Bones’ did not share an immediate reaction to Aspinall’s challenge, he did take to ‘X‘ on Sunday with the following message:

Supply and demand at its finest, I love it. — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 28, 2024

“Supply and demand at its finest, I love it.”

Jon Jones is expected to return to the Octagon at UFC 309 on November 9th at Madison Square Garden for a long-awaited showdown with former heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic.

While UFC CEO Dana White would like to see Tom Aspinall serve as the backup for the ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ bout, the ‘Honey Badger’ has a different idea in mind for November’s pay-per-view event.

“Here’s a thought for you. I was thinking about this the other day. What about, so they’re saying that Stipe and Jon Jones are going to fight at MSG in November. Why don’t we do a tournament, we’ll do Jon vs. Stipe and Me vs. Alex, and do a full-on tournament. Two fights in one night and let’s find out who the real heavyweight champion of the world is.”

Do you think we will ever see Jones and Aspinall collide inside of the Octagon? Who do you think would win?