Paddy Pimblett reveals path to future UFC lightweight title shot: “That would be perfect”

By Josh Evanoff - July 17, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is still confident that he will become champion.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304

‘The Baddy’ has been out of action since his UFC 296 clash with Tony Ferguson last December. That bout was the biggest of Paddy Pimblett’s career thus far, and he entered it a heavy favorite. Ultimately, the British star made short work of ‘El Cucuy’, handing him his seventh loss in a row by unanimous decision.

Following that victory, Paddy Pimblett took a bit of time off. However, the lightweight contender is now set for his return to the octagon. Later this month in the U.K., Pimblett will meet fellow lightweight, Bobby Green. ‘King’ is fresh off a dominant decision victory over Jim Miller at UFC 300 in April.

The UFC 304 bout is by far the biggest test of Paddy Pimblett’s promotional stint to this point. That’s something that ‘The Baddy’ is aware of as well. Green would catapult the 29-year-old into the rankings, and give him a massive boost. While Pimblett has taken his move up the division slowly, he plans to speed up after facing ‘King’ later this month.

RELATED: KHAMZAT CHIMAEV CONFIRMS PLANS FOR UFC 308 RETURN IN ABU DHABI: “I WOULD LIKE TO FIGHT FOR THE TITLE”

Paddy Pimblett reveals path to lightweight title ahead of UFC 304 bout with Bobby Green

Speaking in a recent interview with NY Post Sports, Paddy Pimblett discussed his UFC 304 return. There, ‘The Baddy’ was asked about fighting for the lightweight title. In the interview, the 29-year-old gave a surprisingly detailed answer on how he’d get there. After fighting Green, Pimblett wants fights with Renato Moicano, Beneil Dariush, and then a top-five fighter.

“After I fight Bobby Green, I will fight [Renato] Moicano.” Paddy Pimblett answered in the interview, when asked about his path to UFC gold. “Moicano’s ranked ten at the minute, but he’s fighting [Benoit] Saint-Denis isn’t he? So he could win or lose and end up going up or down. But, I would love like, Moicano, and then [Beneil] Darish would be perfect.”

He continued, “He’s ranked seven or eight. Then someone in the top five, you know what I mean? Then, I would go for the belt if it’s possible.”

What do you make of these comments from the lightweight contender? Do you believe Paddy Pimblett will eventually become UFC champion?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

