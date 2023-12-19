Paddy Pimblett responds to criticism from former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos; “If he wants me to take him out, I will”

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has responded to recent criticism from former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos.

Last weekend at UFC 296, Paddy Pimblett made a statement. He was able to defeat Tony Ferguson in a dominant manner, winning back some fans who may have gone off him. Now, the Liverpudlian is looking ahead to the future as he prepares for the next step in his lightweight evolution.

At 155 pounds, there are plenty of interesting names for him to face. Alas, it all comes down to what the UFC thinks is best for his development.

A parade of names have called him out recently, including the aforementioned Rafael dos Anjos. The former champ made it clear that he believes he’d defeat Pimblett, and that he wouldn’t even need a training camp to do it.

As you can imagine, ‘The Baddy’ had some thoughts.