Paddy Pimblett responds to criticism from former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos; “If he wants me to take him out, I will”
UFC star Paddy Pimblett has responded to recent criticism from former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos.
Last weekend at UFC 296, Paddy Pimblett made a statement. He was able to defeat Tony Ferguson in a dominant manner, winning back some fans who may have gone off him. Now, the Liverpudlian is looking ahead to the future as he prepares for the next step in his lightweight evolution.
At 155 pounds, there are plenty of interesting names for him to face. Alas, it all comes down to what the UFC thinks is best for his development.
A parade of names have called him out recently, including the aforementioned Rafael dos Anjos. The former champ made it clear that he believes he’d defeat Pimblett, and that he wouldn’t even need a training camp to do it.
As you can imagine, ‘The Baddy’ had some thoughts.
Pimblett responds to dos Anjos
“Yeah,” Pimblett told reporters about fighting dos Anjos at the UFC 296 post-fight press conference. “He’s another legend, former champ, just like Tony. RDA is very good.”
Pimblett was then told that RDA already has a fight booked against Mateusz Gamrot.
“What the f*ck is he mentioning me for then? Stupid bastard,” Pimblett said. “Focus on who you’ve got to fight. But, yeah, everybody’s going to mention me, aren’t they? And it’s just because of like, the little thing around me name and the fact that I’ve got so many followers.
“That’s what it is, but as I say, I wouldn’t disrespect RDA. He’s a former champ, one of the future legends of the sport. But he’s another one that’s getting a bit old now. And if he wants me to take him out, I will.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you want to see Paddy Pimblett take on Rafael dos Anjos? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!