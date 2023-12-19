Daniel Cormier weighs in on Leon Edwards’ performance against Colby Covington at UFC 296: “It left me wanting a little more”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Leon Edwards’ performance at UFC 296 last weekend.
On Saturday night, Leon Edwards defeated Colby Covington and retained his UFC welterweight championship in the main event of UFC 296. He did so in a dominant way, winning 4-1 on the judges’ scorecards.
However, some fans felt as if he could’ve stepped on the gas more than he did. The bout ended with Covington on top of him on the ground, which many felt was a poor visual and a bad way to end the contest.
RELATED: Pros react after Leon Edwards defeats Colby Covington at UFC 296
That was especially true for commentary. Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan weren’t big fans of how it came to a close. In a recent video, Cormier expanded on his view.
Cormier reflects on Edwards’ performance
“If I’m being completely honest, while it was a completely dominant performance by the champion, I feel like it left me wanting a little more,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “Because generally, when we have these grudge-match type of fights, we have really fun, exciting, all-action fights and then we have a little bit of stuff afterwards.
“I think Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz, I think Brock Lesnar when he told Frank Mir he’s going to shove something up his ass. Obviously (Jon) Jones and I never ended well. Jones-Rashad (Evans), Conor (McGregor)-Khabib (Nurmagomedov), all those fights that have bad blood, usually they’re very fun fights. There’s a little more to it, and we didn’t really get that.”
“We got a very dominant performance, and guess what? It wasn’t Leon’s fault,” Cormier said. “He, as the champion, came out and fought a very typical Leon Edwards fight – a fight where he’s in control and he makes you fight his fight at his pace.
“The only way this fight was going to be fun is if Colby Covington put on that pace that he was so known for. He didn’t do that. He did not do that in his approach to trying to become a champion again, and then he opens himself up to a lot of criticism from people.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Colby Covington Daniel Cormier Leon Edwards UFC