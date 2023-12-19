Zhang Weili and Alexa Grasso seemingly agree to superfight at UFC 300: “Let’s do this!”

Zhang Weili and Alexa Grasso have seemingly agreed to a superfight between them at UFC 300 next year.

When you take a look at the most important fighters in women’s MMA today, Zhang Weili and Alexa Grasso are at the top of that list. They may not be the biggest stars, but they are the ones with the gold. They’ve done brilliantly to vault themselves into this championship position, and now, their big job is to stay there.

Weili has been seen as a dominant force for a long time now. On the flip side, Grasso produced a massive upset against Valentina Shevchenko to become the new queen.

There’s been talk of a superfight between the champions of strawweight and flyweight for a while now. If this exchange is to be believed, then there’s a decent chance it could happen.