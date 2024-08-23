Paddy Pimblett expresses interest in future fight with UFC 305 winner Dan Hooker: “Could be a nice fight for me”

By Fernando Quiles - August 23, 2024

Paddy Pimblett has an eye on Dan Hooker as a potential opponent following “The Hangman’s” gritty UFC 305 win.

Paddy Pimblett

Pimblett was keeping a close eye on Hooker’s showdown with Mateusz Gamrot. The barn burner earned “Fight of the Night” honors for both men. Ultimately, it was Hooker who pulled off the split decision victory in a fight that had many MMA fans divided on a winner, but the excitement of the lightweight clash was never in question.

Paddy “The Baddy” is now intrigued by the possibility of sharing the Octagon with someone as scrappy as Hooker.

RELATED: DAN HOOKER GIVES FUNNY REASON AS TO WHY HE CALLED OUT CONOR MCGREGOR AFTER UFC 305 WIN

Paddy Pimblett Sees Potential Fireworks in Dan Hooker Fight

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Paddy Pimblett is seen live reacting to the UFC 305 fights. He threw in a quick tease for a potential battle with Dan Hooker.

“Dan Hooker back in the top five, could be an interesting fight for me,” Pimblett said.

Following his victory over Gamrot, Hooker had some fun namedropping Conor McGregor. With that said, “The Hangman” discussed more realistic options during an interview with The Mac Life.

“Yeah, they want Charles, it’s a good fight but I mean there’s heaps of cool shit I could do, the lay of the land is pretty crazy and it’s such a wild sport so we’ll see how it plays out. I couldn’t care less, (I want to fight) all of them bro, even Arman bro. I said to Hunter that I’d like to fight Arman because screw it, we’ll go the toughest route to the title that I possibly can, Turner, Gamrot, Arman, Islam, I just don’t care brother,” Hooker said.

One has to wonder if the UFC matchmakers are onboard with the idea of Pimblett vs. Hooker.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

