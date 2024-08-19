Dan Hooker gives funny reason as to why he called out Conor McGregor after UFC 305 win

By Cole Shelton - August 19, 2024

Dan Hooker is looking to get one back on Michael Chandler and steal his fight against Conor McGregor.

Dan Hooker and Conor McGregor

After Hooker scored a split decision win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305, he called out several fighters including McGregor. It caught many by surprise, but on paper, a fight between Hooker and McGregor would be very fan-friendly.

Following the callout, Hooker spoke to TheMacLife and provided some insight as to why he ended up calling out McGregor.

“I didn’t necessarily call him out, I just said like, because I am an absolute troll, so it’s like the biggest troll move you could do of all time is to snake that fight off Chandler. Like he waits all that time and then Conor just fights me anyway, like that would be gold. Like, I would feel like the biggest snake troll of all time. I would get my black belt in troll Olympics,” Hooker said.

Although Dan Hooker did call out Conor McGregor, it’s unlikely that the fight will even happen as Dana White has been reluctant that the Irishman will fight anytime soon.

Ultimately, Hooker says he wants the toughest possible path to the title shot that he can get and points to Charles Oliveira or Arman Tsarukyan as potential next fights for him.

“Yeah, they want Charles, it’s a good fight but I mean there’s heaps of cool shit I could do, the lay of the land is pretty crazy and it’s such a wild sport so we’ll see how it plays out. I couldn’t care less, (I want to fight) all of them bro, even Arman bro. I said to Hunter that I’d like to fight Arman because screw it, we’ll go the toughest route to the title that I possibly can, Turner, Gamrot, Arman, Islam, I just don’t care brother,” Hooker said.

Dan Hooker is 24-12 as a pro and riding a three-fight winning streak and is now 14-8 in the UFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dan Hooker UFC

Related

Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping says Israel Adesanya "More than likely" done contending for UFC titles after loss to Dricus du Plessis

Curtis Calhoun - August 19, 2024
Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall fires back at Dana White and Jon Jones, declares himself the best heavyweight in the world

Cole Shelton - August 19, 2024

Tom Aspinall believes he is the best heavyweight in the world, despite what Dana White and Jon Jones say.

Jamahal Hill, Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Jamahal Hill explodes at Magomed Ankalaev after recent remarks: "You're light work for me!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 19, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill issued a fiery response to Magomed Ankalaev’s recent social media jabs.

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev slams “biggest chicken” Alex Pereira for his callout of UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis

Harry Kettle - August 19, 2024

UFC light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev has slammed divisional champion Alex Pereira for calling out Dricus du Plessis.

Brendan Allen, Marvin Vettori brawl
Dana White

Dana White reacts to brawl between Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen: “Had to be fight of the night”

Harry Kettle - August 19, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has given his thoughts on the brawl that took place between Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis explains why he gifted Israel Adesanya a jacket after UFC 305 title fight: “A token of appreciation”

Harry Kettle - August 19, 2024
Jairzinho Rozenstruik
UFC

Jairzinho Rozenstruik thinks title contention isn't far away following win over Tai Tuivasa at UFC 305

Fernando Quiles - August 18, 2024

Jairziinho Rozenstruik believes he’s close to reaching title contention following his UFC 305 victory over Tai Tuivasa.

Kai Kara-France
UFC

Kai Kara-France wants UFC flyweight title shot following UFC 305 win over Steve Erceg: "I'm the real Kai"

Fernando Quiles - August 18, 2024

Kai Kara-France believes he is deserving of the next UFC Flyweight Championship fight against Alexandre Pantoja.

Dricus du Plessis Brendan Schaub
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis goes off on Brendan Schaub for failed UFC 305 prediction

Fernando Quiles - August 18, 2024

Brendan Schaub’s UFC 305 main event prediction was wrong and Dricus du Plessis is letting him know it.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis reacts to Alex Pereira wanting UFC middleweight return: "We're going to hear the excuses"

Fernando Quiles - August 18, 2024

UFC 305 has wrapped up, and Alex Pereira certainly got people talking after Dricus du Plessis defeated Israel Adesanya.