Dan Hooker gives funny reason as to why he called out Conor McGregor after UFC 305 win

Dan Hooker is looking to get one back on Michael Chandler and steal his fight against Conor McGregor.

After Hooker scored a split decision win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305, he called out several fighters including McGregor. It caught many by surprise, but on paper, a fight between Hooker and McGregor would be very fan-friendly.

Following the callout, Hooker spoke to TheMacLife and provided some insight as to why he ended up calling out McGregor.

“I didn’t necessarily call him out, I just said like, because I am an absolute troll, so it’s like the biggest troll move you could do of all time is to snake that fight off Chandler. Like he waits all that time and then Conor just fights me anyway, like that would be gold. Like, I would feel like the biggest snake troll of all time. I would get my black belt in troll Olympics,” Hooker said.

Although Dan Hooker did call out Conor McGregor, it’s unlikely that the fight will even happen as Dana White has been reluctant that the Irishman will fight anytime soon.

Ultimately, Hooker says he wants the toughest possible path to the title shot that he can get and points to Charles Oliveira or Arman Tsarukyan as potential next fights for him.

“Yeah, they want Charles, it’s a good fight but I mean there’s heaps of cool shit I could do, the lay of the land is pretty crazy and it’s such a wild sport so we’ll see how it plays out. I couldn’t care less, (I want to fight) all of them bro, even Arman bro. I said to Hunter that I’d like to fight Arman because screw it, we’ll go the toughest route to the title that I possibly can, Turner, Gamrot, Arman, Islam, I just don’t care brother,” Hooker said.

Dan Hooker is 24-12 as a pro and riding a three-fight winning streak and is now 14-8 in the UFC.