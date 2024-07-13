Paddy Pimblett believes Bobby Green’s name change is a sign that “CTE is real”
UFC star Paddy Pimblett has hit out at UFC 304 opponent Bobby Green for reportedly changing his name.
As we know, Paddy Pimblett and Bobby Green will collide at UFC 304. For Pimblett, it serves as arguably the toughest test of his career to date. On the flip side, Green will be hoping to build some momentum as he continues to be one of the most entertaining fighters in the promotion.
It’s no secret that these two individuals are okay with talking trash to one another. It’s already happened a fair amount since the bout was announced, and we anticipate more of the same moving forward.
Now, Pimblett has gone after Green after the veteran officially announced that he’s legally changed his name to ‘King’.
Pimblett rips into Green
“No, his name is Bobby, lad,” Pimblett responded to MMA Junkie when asked if he acknowledges the name change. “He was born Bobby, he was Christened Bobby, his mom and daddy call him Bobby. His name is Bobby. … The fact that he’s changed his name at nearly 40 years of age shows that CTE is real.”
“I do think it’s still affecting him because he got clipped with a few shots against Jim Miller, who’s not a big puncher,” Pimblett said. “… I think he’s a little bit chinny now. Not even just the Jalin Turner one, he got knocked out clean by Drew Dober as well a couple of months before that.”
“He’s an arrogant c*nt,” Pimblett said. “He’s very arrogant, he’s stuck up his own ass, he thinks he’s better than he is. That’s the way I look at it.”
