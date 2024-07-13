Paddy Pimblett believes Bobby Green’s name change is a sign that “CTE is real”

By Harry Kettle - July 13, 2024

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has hit out at UFC 304 opponent Bobby Green for reportedly changing his name.

Bobby Green, Paddy Pimblett

As we know, Paddy Pimblett and Bobby Green will collide at UFC 304. For Pimblett, it serves as arguably the toughest test of his career to date. On the flip side, Green will be hoping to build some momentum as he continues to be one of the most entertaining fighters in the promotion.

RELATED: Opening odds released for newly announced UFC 304 fights, Paddy Pimblett opens as sizeable underdog to Bobby Green

It’s no secret that these two individuals are okay with talking trash to one another. It’s already happened a fair amount since the bout was announced, and we anticipate more of the same moving forward.

Now, Pimblett has gone after Green after the veteran officially announced that he’s legally changed his name to ‘King’.

Pimblett rips into Green

“No, his name is Bobby, lad,” Pimblett responded to MMA Junkie when asked if he acknowledges the name change. “He was born Bobby, he was Christened Bobby, his mom and daddy call him Bobby. His name is Bobby. … The fact that he’s changed his name at nearly 40 years of age shows that CTE is real.”

“I do think it’s still affecting him because he got clipped with a few shots against Jim Miller, who’s not a big puncher,” Pimblett said. “… I think he’s a little bit chinny now. Not even just the Jalin Turner one, he got knocked out clean by Drew Dober as well a couple of months before that.”

“He’s an arrogant c*nt,” Pimblett said. “He’s very arrogant, he’s stuck up his own ass, he thinks he’s better than he is. That’s the way I look at it.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who do you think will win this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bobby Green Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Alex Pereira, Jon Jones

Alex Pereira reveals he'll only move to heavyweight for Jon Jones superfight

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2024
Josh Fremd
UFC

Josh Fremd claims Andre Petroski needs to finish him in the first-round or "he's f****d" at UFC Denver

Cole Shelton - July 13, 2024

Josh Fremd believes if he survives the first round he will cruise to a win over Andre Petroski at UFC Denver.

Tracy Cortez
UFC

WATCH | Video released of Tracy Cortez deciding to chop off her hair to make weight for UFC Denver main event

Cole Shelton - July 12, 2024

A video was released of Tracy Cortez deciding to chop off her hair ahead of her UFC Denver main event.

Michael Bisping
Sean Strickland

Michael Bisping disagrees with Sean Strickland's approach for another UFC title shot: "Waiting on the sidelines generally doesn't always work out"

Fernando Quiles - July 12, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping doesn’t agree with Sean Strickland’s plan to wait for another UFC Middleweight Championship opportunity.

Sean O’Malley
UFC

Sean O’Malley wins 2024 ESPY Award over fellow UFC champions Alex Pereira, Islam Makhachev, & Zhang Weili

Fernando Quiles - July 12, 2024

Sean O’Malley has scooped up the 2024 ESPY award for Best UFC Fighter.

Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov 2 reportedly being worked on for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

Fernando Quiles - July 12, 2024
Alex Pereira, UFC 295, Bonus, UFC
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman explains what Alex Pereira needs to do in order to obtain pound for pound status: “Don’t be butt hurt about it”

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2024

Kamaru Usman has given his thoughts on what Alex Pereira needs to do in order to become the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Video | Khamzat Chimaev destroys Russian Influencer with body shots

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2024

A new video has been released of UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev destroying a Russian influencer with body shots.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Daniel Cormier

Chael Sonnen slams Daniel Cormier for suggesting Tom Aspinall can still sabotage planned Jones vs. Miocic fight: “Is he drunk?”

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2024

Chael Sonnen has questioned Daniel Cormier for suggesting Tom Aspinall could still interrupt the planned Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic showdown.

Anthony Smith
TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw roasts Anthony Smith over “Lionheart” nickname: “Did he give himself that name or what?”

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2024

Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw has questioned current UFC fighter Anthony Smith over his ‘Lionheart’ nickname.