Chael Sonnen believes Michael Chandler should move on from Conor McGregor fight

By Harry Kettle - July 13, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Michael Chandler should consider moving on from the Conor McGregor fight.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor

As we know, Michael Chandler did not face Conor McGregor as scheduled at UFC 303. Instead, the Irishman was forced to pull out due to injury.

Now, many are left to wonder whether or not the American will ever get the fight he desires. He’s waited a long time for it to come to fruition, but it’s understandable that there’s uncertainty lingering in the air.

In the eyes of Chael Sonnen, Chandler needs to look ahead to something different.

Sonnen gives Chandler some advice

“By the end of the year, Michael Chandler will finally assume his new role as a weatherman,” Sonnen said on “Good Guy/Bad Guy” alongside Daniel Cormier. “I feel that’s what he’s prepping for. Picture what he’s asking for. He’s asking for a fight with Conor McGregor. That simply can’t happen, but he’s staying on, right? He’s staying noble. He’s staying dependent.

“Picture Michael Chandler wearing rain gear, OK? I’m talking about the yellow jacket. The hood is up, he’s got a microphone, he’s broadcasting a potential storm coming while he’s standing in the middle of the Sahara desert, because that is as much opportunity as he’s going to have to fight Conor McGregor. He’s got to move on.”

“He allegedly, all in the last week, has been offered a world title fight against Islam then he got in the way of his own headline and stepped in front of it and has called out Nathan Diaz for the Sphere,” Sonnen said. “Now, I’ve got all sorts of problems with that.

“One, different weight class. Two, he called out a guy that’s not even signed to the organization. … None of those things are going to happen, but he knows that. He was working a different angle, he is trying to show Conor: ‘I have power and I want to move on.’ He has not given up on the idea of still getting in there with McGregor.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

