Muay Thai star Rodtang Jitmuangnon believes Smilla Sundell can “become the GOAT”

As strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell prepares for her next assignment, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has noticed her potential.

The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, who defends his crown against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, will be among the many tuning in to witness Sundell’s first title defense a week later.

She puts her ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title on the line against the sport’s atomweight ruler, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. The event airs live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

Their connection dates back to Rodtang’s visit to the Fairtex Training Center last year. There, he had the chance to train and spar with Sundell.

At that time, the Swedish phenom was just 17 years old. However, her dedication and skills left a lasting impression on Rodtang.

“Back then, she was preparing for her World Title match. They didn’t have enough trainers for her, so I gave her a hand,” he told ONEFC.com.

“I sparred with her and encouraged her to hit me harder because she was afraid that she would hurt me. But I wanted her to unleash her full potential so I could see how good she is.”

It didn’t take long for Sundell to turn those admirable traits into historic achievements. In her swift ascent through the ranks, she became the youngest World Champion in ONE history.

“Smilla is a girl with great determination. She always does her best in training. And if she has a great trainer who teaches her techniques, she will be unbeatable,” Rodtang said.