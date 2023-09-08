Muay Thai star Rodtang Jitmuangnon believes Smilla Sundell can “become the GOAT”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 8, 2023

As strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell prepares for her next assignment, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has noticed her potential.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon Smilla Sundell

The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, who defends his crown against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, will be among the many tuning in to witness Sundell’s first title defense a week later.

She puts her ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title on the line against the sport’s atomweight ruler, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. The event airs live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

Their connection dates back to Rodtang’s visit to the Fairtex Training Center last year. There, he had the chance to train and spar with Sundell.

At that time, the Swedish phenom was just 17 years old. However, her dedication and skills left a lasting impression on Rodtang.

“Back then, she was preparing for her World Title match. They didn’t have enough trainers for her, so I gave her a hand,” he told ONEFC.com.

“I sparred with her and encouraged her to hit me harder because she was afraid that she would hurt me. But I wanted her to unleash her full potential so I could see how good she is.”

It didn’t take long for Sundell to turn those admirable traits into historic achievements. In her swift ascent through the ranks, she became the youngest World Champion in ONE history.

“Smilla is a girl with great determination. She always does her best in training. And if she has a great trainer who teaches her techniques, she will be unbeatable,” Rodtang said.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon sees “bright future” for Smilla Sundell

Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who has faced some of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world, does not always shower athletes with praise.

His admiration for Smilla Sundell, however, is rooted in the sheer hard work that the teenage prodigy puts into her craft.

“She’s got guts. She is fearless and not shy to walk toward her opponents and trade. All of her weapons are formidable. Plus, she has long limbs. She always gets the range advantage in any fight,” he said.

Rodtang recognizes that her journey is just beginning and that she has the potential to achieve even greater heights.

“She still has room for development,” he said. “But if she is taught in the right way, she will have a bright future ahead. Maybe she can become the GOAT.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

ONE Championship Rodtang Jitmuangnon

