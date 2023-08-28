Rodtang Jitmuangnon puts friendship with Superlek Kiatmoo9 aside in much-awaited clash

For Rodtang Jitmuangnon, his highly anticipated bout against Superlek Kiatmoo9 is strictly business.

He defends his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title against the division’s kickboxing champ at ONE Friday Fights 34. The event takes place at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 22.

Their friendship was an integral part of their respective careers as they climbed the ranks of the Muay Thai world.

But as both men continued to excel, the inevitable collision course was set. It’s a clash that they desired and understood was bound to happen.

“I already knew that someday we would have to face each other because there’s no one left in the rankings except Superlek and the newcomer, Takeru [Segawa]. And now Jonathan Haggerty is in another division (bantamweight),” Rodtang said.

“So, I have to fight with Superlek, for sure. It is not just the fans who anticipate this fight. I do too.”

Although their connection remains strong outside the ring, it’ll be a different story inside the all-telling square.

“It’s not hard at all [to compete against a friend]. Outside the ring, we are brothers in arms. We respect each other. But when we have to fight, we will leave the friendship behind,” Rodtang said.

“We will never let friendship influence us, as we are fighters in the ring.”