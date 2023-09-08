Justin Gaethje weighs in a potential UFC fight with Conor McGregor: “I’d be lying if I’d say I haven’t dreamt of ending his career”

By Susan Cox - September 8, 2023

Newly minted BMF champion Justin Gaethje is weighing in on a potential fight with former UFC ‘champ champ’ Conor McGregor.

Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor

With his victory over Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA) at UFC 291 this past July, ‘The Highlight’ became the ‘BMF’ champion and the top contender in the UFC’s lightweight division.

Gaethje, speaking at today’s UFC 293 fan Q&A ahead of the weigh-ins in Sydney, shared his thoughts about getting in the Octagon with Conor McGregor:

“I’d be lying if I’d say I haven’t dreamt of ending his (McGregor’s) career and making sure he’s never able to step back in there. Chandler will now be the second guy that I beat that he chose to fight, and I think that speaks for itself. He won’t fight me. Plain and simple.”

Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA) earned a unanimous decision victory over Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) back in November of 2021 at UFC 268.

While opposing TUF coaches McGregor and Chandler are supposed to battle it out in the Octagon sometime in the near future, Gaethje believes it should be he who gets the nod to fight and finish the Irishman.

Continuing Gaethje says he’s waiting to see who the winner of the Islam Makachev (24-1 MMA) vs Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA) fight will be at UFC 294 which takes place on October 21st in Abu Dhabi. The 34-year-old believes he should face the winner of that bout, even if it means surpassing Alexander Volkanovski (26-2 MMA).

Doubling down, Gaethje continued (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I think Volkanovski had his chance and I think if I didn’t finish Dustin the way I did, then he’d have a better argument because he gave Makhachev such a good fight. But the fact that I knocked out Dustin Poirier, the No. 2 guy in the world, got the BMF title, there’s no doubt I’m next in line for the fight.”

Do you agree with Justin Gaethje that Conor McGregor just does not want to get in the cage with him?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

