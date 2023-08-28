Teen star Smilla Sundell motivated to inspire a new generation of female athletes

Smilla Sundell is relishing the opportunity to be among the cast of headliners at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

The ONE Championship event on September 29 airs live in U.S. primetime and features three all-women World Title bouts.

Sundell, the reigning ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion, will defend her belt against atomweight queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

But also, fans will be treated to the highly anticipated main event between No. 1-ranked Stamp Fairtex and No. 2-ranked Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Atomweight MMA World Title. And then there’s the monumental clash between Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Championship.

Sundell is stepping into the spotlight with an air of exhilaration and a sense of pride that is hard to ignore.

“I think it’s very cool of ONE Championship for doing it. It’s very inspiring, especially for girls, to see that we are doing it so they can also do it,” the 18-year-old Swede said.

Moreover, Sundell lauded the promotion for its integral role in placing women’s sports at the forefront.

“People are starting to see the excitement the female fights bring now,” she said. “I get messages on Instagram and everywhere saying, ‘Oh, wow, these female fighters are so good,’ and it’s very exciting.”