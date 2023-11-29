Olivier Aubin-Mercier confirms his retirement from MMA with heartfelt message

Olivier Aubin-Mercier has confirmed his retirement from MMA with a heartfelt message.

It was following his second consecutive PFL lightweight world championship title win that Aubin-Mercier announced he was retiring from MMA and has now confirmed it on social media.

Known as ‘The Canadian Gangster’, Aubin-Mercier competed in the UFC from 2014 to 2019, departing after three consecutive losses to Alexander Hernandez (14-7 MMA), Gilbert Burns (22-6 MMA) and Arman Tsarukyan (20-3 MMA) respectively.

Joining the PFL (Professional Fighters League) in 2020 he has gone undefeated in all 10 of his fights.

Olivier Aubin-Mercier, with a picture of himself under the PFL banner and a picture of him brandishing the belt, took to ‘Instagram‘ with the following message:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivier Aubin-Mercier (@oliaubin)

“Feeling incredibly grateful today as I hang up my gloves, I must give a massive shout-out to @pflmma. PFL believed in me. They recognized a fighter in a kid from Quebec who just wouldn’t quit. It has been an honor to step into the cage under their banner.”

“As I move on from competition, I hope that the path I’ve trodden serves as an invitation to other Quebecois fighters. May you find in the PFL the same support, the same faith, and the same opportunities to showcase our Québécois tenacity.”

“To everyone behind the scenes who has been part of this journey—merci from the bottom of my heart. I had so much fun with you guys, even though I was probably a massive douchebag during those fight weeks. It’s been the fight of a lifetime. Here’s to the next round, whatever it may be!”

“PFL, you’ve been the corner team everyone deserves. Merci pour tout.”

A lot of gratitude expressed for the PFL by Olivier Aubin-Mercier (21-5 MMA) as he goes on to the next chapter of his life.

Were you a follower of the Quebec born fighter?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!