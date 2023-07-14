Norma Dumont explains why terminating the women’s featherweight division would be a “big loss” for the UFC

Norma Dumont has explained why she doesn’t think the UFC should cut the women’s featherweight division.

Following the retirement of Amanda Nunes, Dana White hinted that the women’s featherweight division could be cut. However, with fighters still competing in that weight class, it’s far from a guarantee.

Norma Dumont has been in the UFC for over three years now. In that time, she’s put together a 5-2 record, and she will return to action this weekend to battle Chelsea Chandler. If she wins, a fight for the vacant belt could be on the table if the promotion desires.

During a recent interview, Dumont spoke candidly about what she hopes the future holds at 145 pounds.

“I think that if the UFC does not proceed, not continue with the division, I think it’s going to be a huge loss for the UFC,” Dumont said. “We’re taking this fight thinking that this Saturday, they’re going to see somebody who’s eager to continue, who wants to be the face of this division, and is working for it, and is going to give them reasons to be excited about actually having fights in the future.