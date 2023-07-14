Jake Paul slams “quite boring” Nate Diaz for failing to promote their upcoming boxing match: “He’s pretty much rolled over like a b*tch”

Jake Paul has lashed out at former UFC star Nate Diaz for failing to really promote their upcoming boxing showdown.

On August 5, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will collide in a boxing match. It’s a fight that has been years in the making, and it’s expected to do big numbers on pay-per-view. However, it won’t be clear until the dust settles just how big the contest is going to be.

RELATED: WATCH | NATE DIAZ SPARS 30-1 PRO BOXER AHEAD OF JAKE PAUL BOXING MATCH

Jake Paul always does a solid job of promoting his bouts, as you’d expect. In terms of the Diaz fight, though, it seems as if he’s less than pleased with the effort being put in by his opponent.

He spoke about this matter in a recent interview.

“That’s what I wanted – that’s why I signed up for this – is to give the people a show and to squash this beef,” Paul said. “He talked a lot more sh*t to me before we signed up to fight. So, he’s kind of being a b*tch in that sense. I expected more out of him, and I expected him to carry that gangster attitude and to not take my insults. But he’s pretty much rolled over like a b*tch and has been quite boring, which pisses me off. But I’m used to carrying these promotions. It’s no different in this one.”