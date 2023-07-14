Jake Paul slams “quite boring” Nate Diaz for failing to promote their upcoming boxing match: “He’s pretty much rolled over like a b*tch”

By Harry Kettle - July 14, 2023

Jake Paul has lashed out at former UFC star Nate Diaz for failing to really promote their upcoming boxing showdown.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz

On August 5, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will collide in a boxing match. It’s a fight that has been years in the making, and it’s expected to do big numbers on pay-per-view. However, it won’t be clear until the dust settles just how big the contest is going to be.

RELATED: WATCH | NATE DIAZ SPARS 30-1 PRO BOXER AHEAD OF JAKE PAUL BOXING MATCH

Jake Paul always does a solid job of promoting his bouts, as you’d expect. In terms of the Diaz fight, though, it seems as if he’s less than pleased with the effort being put in by his opponent.

He spoke about this matter in a recent interview.

“That’s what I wanted – that’s why I signed up for this – is to give the people a show and to squash this beef,” Paul said. “He talked a lot more sh*t to me before we signed up to fight. So, he’s kind of being a b*tch in that sense. I expected more out of him, and I expected him to carry that gangster attitude and to not take my insults. But he’s pretty much rolled over like a b*tch and has been quite boring, which pisses me off. But I’m used to carrying these promotions. It’s no different in this one.”

Paul’s big push

“I think it’s going to surprise everyone,” Paul said. “This is the most amount of interest we’ve had in terms of ticket sales, live gate. We’re pretty much all sold out. The highest average ticket prices for any of my fights. The first time my opponent had this much traction on social media in terms of the posts he’s making about it. So I think it can exceed expectations. I would be happy with 400,000 or 500,000 (pay-per-view buys). But I’m also coming off of selling 830,000 with Tommy (Fury). So it could be even bigger. Nate Diaz is a bigger star than Tommy Fury. He has more experience in this game. Has sold millions of PPVs throughout his career. So it could shock us all.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Jake Paul? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

