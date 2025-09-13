Noche UFC 3: ‘Lopes vs. Silva’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to San Antonio for today’s Noche UFC 3 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva.

Lopes (26-7 MMA) will be competing for the first time since dropping a decision to Alex Volkanovski in a fight for the promotion‘s then-vacant featherweight title this past April at UFC 314. Prior to that setback, the Brazilian had strung together five straight wins, which included victories over Brian Ortega and Dan Ige.

Meanwhile, Jean Silva (16-2 MMA) currently boasts a thirteen-fight winning streak, with his latest victory coming by way of submission (ninja choke) against Bryce Mitchell this past April. ‘Lord’ has scored stoppage wins in all five of his most recent Octagon appearances.

Noche UFC 3 is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight bout featuring Rob Font taking on David Martinez.

Font (22-8 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent victory being a split decision win over Jean Matsumoto this past February in Seattle. The 38-year-old veteran has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, David Martinez (12-1 MMA) most recently competed in March of this year, where he defeated Saimon Oliveira via first-round TKO. The ‘Black Spartan’ suffered his lone career defeat back in 2021, where he dropped a split decision to Gianni Vasquez.

Also featured on the Noche UFC 3 main card is a catchweight contest between Kevlin Gastelum and Dustin Stoltzfus.

Gastelum (19-10 MMA) missed the middleweight limit by a whopping 5.5lbs on Friday, and thus the fight was moved to a catchweight. ‘KG’ will be competing for the first time since losing a decision to Joe Pyfer back at June’s UFC 316 event. The former TUF winner has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Dusitn Stoltzfus (16-7 MMA) will be looking to return to the win column this afternoon in Texas. The 33-year-old most recently competed at May’s UFC Vegas 106 event, where he dropped a decision to Nursulton Ruziboev. Prior to that setback, Stoltzfus was coming off a knockout victory over Marc-Andre Barriault.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

Noche UFC 3 Main Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Diego Lopes (146) vs. Jean Silva (145.5) –

Rob Font (135) vs. David Martinez (135.5) –

Rafa Garcia (155.5) vs. Jared Gordon (156) –

Kelvin Gastelum (191)* vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5) –

Alexander Hernandez (155.5) vs. Diego Ferreira (156) –

Santiago Luna (136) vs. Quang Le (136) –

Noche UFC 3 Prelims (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Jose Daniel Medina (186) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186) –

Claudio Puelles (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (156) –

Tatiana Suarez (115.5) vs. Amanda Lemos (116) –

Jesus Aguilar (126) vs. Luis Gurule (125.5) –

Zachary Reese (185.5) vs. Sedriques Dumas (186) –

Alessandro Costa (125.5) vs. Alden Coria (126) –

Montserrat Rendon (136) vs. Alice Pereira (136) –

Rodrigo Sezinando (170.5) vs. Daniil Donchenko (171) –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s featherweight main event between Diego Lopes and Jean Silva?