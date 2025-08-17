Lerone Murphy responds to Alex Volkanovski’s request for a December showdown

UFC featherweight Lerone Murphy has responded to Alexander Volkanovski’s call for a title showdown in December.

Last night in the co-main event of UFC 319, Lerone Murphy knocked Aaron Pico out cold with a spinning elbow. He did so in the first round, and he proved to the masses that he deserves a shot at the world title. Shortly afterwards, the champion Alexander Volkanovski made it crystal clear that he wants to battle Lerone later this year in a December championship fight.

RELATED: UFC 319 featherweight Lerone Murphy views fight against Aaron Pico as title eliminator

While that isn’t quite concrete, both men certainly seem to be invested in the idea. Murphy has been waiting a long time to prove himself on the world stage, whereas Volkanovski is well known as someone who will take on anyone that is put in front of him. In short, it has the potential to be a classic.

In his post-fight press conference, Murphy spoke openly about the possibility of squaring off with ‘The Great’.