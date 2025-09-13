Arman Tsarukyan booked against former UFC lightweight champ at ACBJJ 18

By Dylan Bowker - September 13, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan is the number two-ranked lightweight contender in the UFC. While he has outlined his competitive return, it will not be under a mixed martial arts ruleset. Islam Makhachev is the listed number one lightweight contender, but with his looming welterweight title bid against 170-pound champ Jack Della Maddalena at MSG later this year, many foresee Tsarukyan being next up for the title.

While Tsarukyan versus Ilia Topuria is far from confirmed at this juncture, the former will, in fact, be testing his skills soon with a former UFC lightweight champ. This will transpire at ACBJJ 18 on September 19th. Tsarukyan will grapple against former UFC and WEC lightweight champion Benson Henderson.

The Moscow, Russia-based matchup will mark Arman Tsarukyan’s third straight submission grappling contest. Previously in this stretch, the 28-year-old has bested PFL combatant Makkasharip Zaynukov and former Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder Patricky Pitbull.

Arman Tsarukyan’s tumultuous UFC title path in 2025

The UFC lightweight championship was not always such an elusive thing for Arman Tsarukyan. In fact, Tsarukyan was initially set to vie for the 155-pound crown earlier this year. The Georgia native was slated to fight then-lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 before a last-minute back injury flare-up pulled Tsarukyan out of the bout.

Renato Moicano would eventually fill the vacancy created by Tsarukyan. But the Brazilian contender would be submitted early on by Mackhachev in their pay-per-view headlining bout in January. Arman Tsarukyan has since weighed in as the backup fighter for the International Fight Week headliner. Tsarukyan made weight for the vacant lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria for UFC 317 in June.

Despite the newly minted champion Topuria mentioning Tsarukyan in his post-fight interview after cementing himself as a two-division UFC champion, it still remains unclear as to when that, likely next, championship contest will take place.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan UFC

Related

Noche UFC 3, Results, Diego Lopes, Jean Silva, UFC

Noche UFC 3: 'Lopes vs. Silva' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - September 13, 2025
Mandel Nallo
UFC

UFC contender "would love" Mandel Nallo on UFC Vancouver: "He's really mastered a lot of the elements of fighting"

Dylan Bowker - September 12, 2025

Mandel Nallo has finally punched his ticket to the UFC, and a long-time teammate of his is excited to see the former Bellator MMA veteran finally able to ply his trade under those bright octagon lights. ‘Rat Garbage’ secured a TKO win over Samuel Silva in the opening round of his Dana White’s Contender Series contest on September 2nd, which secured him a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Robert Whittaker pose
UFC

How Robert Whittaker almost wrestled a WWE star for real before UFC intervened

Dylan Bowker - September 12, 2025

Robert Whittaker is one of the most decorated mixed martial artists of this generation, but there was a time when he almost ventured into another martial art to compete against a prominent professional wrestler.

Din Thomas commentates at a UFC BJJ event, opposite Zhang Weili punching Tatiana Suarez during their fight at UFC 312
UFC

Din Thomas lambasts women's MMA as 'stale' in brutal assessment: "Not sure what happened!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 12, 2025

UFC analyst Din Thomas believes women’s MMA is at its lowest point.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico
UFC

Noche UFC Fighter "not opposed" to Joe Pyfer rematch once getting on a win streak

Dylan Bowker - September 12, 2025

Joe Pyfer has called for a particular rematch a few times over the intervening years with the fighter in question responding to the call for a sequel clash someday. Dustin Stoltzfus collides with Kelvin Gastelum at Noche UFC on September 13th with the bout being amended to a catchweight following the latter’s weight miss on the scales.

Dana White separates two fighters after a faceoff during a press conference

Dana White reveals significant potential payouts for Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez undercard fighters

Curtis Calhoun - September 12, 2025
Jon Jones interview
Jon Jones

Dana White reveals Jon Jones' apology, remains firm in UFC White House stance

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 12, 2025

While Jon Jones may have apologized to UFC CEO Dana White, it doesn’t appear he’ll be getting his White House wish.

Kelvin Gastelum weigh-in
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum bombs on scale with massive Noche UFC weigh-in miss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 12, 2025

Kelvin Gastelum did not have a great start to his day prior to Noche UFC.

Angela Hill
UFC

Winningest strawweight in UFC history returns at UFC 322

Dylan Bowker - September 11, 2025

The all-time leader for strawweight wins in the UFC will return to the octagon at Madison Square Garden. UFC 322 will see Angela Hill step back into the cage to take on an up-and-coming prospect in Fatima Kline, as first reported by MMA Junkie.

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC 313 weigh-ins
UFC

Alex Pereira: "The story will be over" with Magomed Ankalaev post-UFC 320

Dylan Bowker - September 11, 2025

Alex Pereira does not necessarily see a rubber match down the line with Magomed Ankalaev once the dust settles on their rematch at UFC 320. ‘Poatan’ first fought Ankalaev earlier this year at UFC 313, with the Russian combatant wresting the light heavyweight title from Pereira by way of a unanimous decision in March.