Bryce Mitchell challenges Ilia Topuria to a flat Earth debate in staggering rant

Bryce Mitchell has challenged former foe Ilia Topuria to a flat Earth debate in a staggering rant on social media.

As we know, Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria collided in the featherweight division a few years ago. On that night, Topuria largely dominated Bryce and ultimately secured a big finish over his rival. Ever since then, the two have seen their careers go in very different directions.

Mitchell has had his fair share of setbacks, whereas Topuria has gone on to become a two-weight UFC champion. Alas, the two still talk about one another every now and then, with Ilia recently teasing Bryce for his belief that the Earth is flat.

In a recent post on social media, Mitchell hit back at the lightweight champion.

Bryce Mitchell calls out Ilia Topuria for not believing the Earth is flat, and challenges him to a debate “Even though you say you’re a Christian, you believe the indoctrination you were taught in school over the word of God… I’d like to have a debate with you about the shape… pic.twitter.com/ghA13PhlJQ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 5, 2025

Mitchell hits back at Topuria

“I’d like to have a debate with you about the shape of the Earth actually, according to the bible. Without referencing any NASA or any garbage that you learned in your indoctrinated school system, could you quote for me the word of God? The living, breathing, word of God, and tell me where it says that there are a billion galaxies and that the Earth moves around the Sun, and all of that nonsense?

“You can’t. Because in this word of God, it says that the Earth is flat, there’s one Sun, one Moon.”

“This is the truth, right there brother. So how about instead of talking bad about me, Ilia, you get into that word of God and do what a real Christian man should do. How about that?”