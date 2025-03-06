UFC Seattle salaries revealed: Rob Font leads the way as nine fighters pocket six-figures
The UFC was in Seattle on February 22 and the salaries for the event have now been disclosed and Rob Font led the way.
In the main event, Song Yadong defeated Henry Cejduo by technical decision. For his winning performance in the main event of UFC Seattle, Yadong got $320,000 while Cejudo got $150,000.
The co-main event was a pivotal middleweight battle as Anthony Hernandez beat Brendan Allen by decision. Hernandez made $144,000 while Allen got $210,000.
Other notable UFC Seattle salaries include Rob Font who got $320,000 for his split decision win over Jean Matsumoto. Font tied Yadong for the biggest payout on the card. He was originally supposed to fight Dominick Cruz but was happy to just get his hand raised.
“That kid is tough,” Rob Font said after the win. “He’s going to be a problem in this division. I want to give him a huge shout taking on me on two weeks’ notice. I was supposed to come in here obviously fight Dominick Cruz. He got injured and obviously retired. I’m always improving and I can’t wait to see what’s next. I want anybody in front of me, I would love the winner of the main event [between Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong]. You know what’s up.”
Alozno Menifield got $240,000 while Ion Cutelaba got $190,000, Andre Fili got $110,000 and Ricky Simon got $160,000 as the other fighters to reach six figures.
The payouts were obtained by Forbes via a FOIA request from the Washington Department of Licensing. The payouts, however, do not include any of the Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night Bonuses, any other UFC bonuses, or any outfitting bonuses.
UFC Seattle payouts:
Song Yadong: $320,000
Henry Cejudo: $150,000
Anthony Hernandez: $144,000
Brendan Allen: $210,000
Rob Font: $320,000
Jean Matsumoto: $26,000
Jean Silva: $90,000
Melsik Baghdasaryan: $35,000
Alonzo Menifield: $240,000
Julius Walker: $12,000
Ion Cutelaba: $190,000
İbo Aslan: $35,000
Melquizael Costa: $48,000
Andre Fili: $110,000
Mansur Abdul-Malik: $24,000
Nick Klein: $10,000
Ricky Simon: $160,000
Javid Basharat: $30,000
Austin Vanderford: $30,000
Nikolay Veretennikov: $12,000
Nursulton Ruziboev: $74,000
Eric McConico: $12,000
Modestas Bukauskas: $96,000
Raffael Cerqueira: $10,000
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
