Muay Thai legend Sam-A believes next bout will redirect his career: “Prove that I can still fight”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 6, 2024

Former two-sport ONE World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao has no plans to hang the gloves up any time soon. Instead, he envisions more gold firmly around his waist.   

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao

The Thai legend returns to kickboxing in ONE Championship for the first time in five years. He meets Zhang Peimian in a strawweight tilt at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug, which airs this Friday, November 8, from Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. 

Despite being 41 years old, Sam-A is still showing that he’s head and shoulders above the rest. He’s proved this by winning two of his three Muay Thai bouts by knockout since returning last year. His most recent win came versus Akram Hamidi at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September in stunning fashion.  

As he laces up the big gloves, he’s out to prove he still has even more left in the tank. 

“I want to get back to being a ONE World Champion before I retire. However, I think winning this fight is too early for me to have a shot at gold,” the Thai great said. 

“Everyone is doubting how long an old dog like me can stay in this game, but winning this kickboxing match will boost my confidence and prove that I can still fight.” 

Revisiting Sam-A’s last kickboxing bout in ONE Championship 

Former two-sport ONE World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao returns to kickboxing this week for the first time in five years. So let’s look at his last outing under the rule set.  

It was December 2019 at ONE: MARK OF GREATNESS. The Thai superstar locked up with Chinese ace Wang Junguang for the vacant ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title. 

His adversary, Wang, entered the promotion with a first-round knockout of Federico Roma two months earlier at ONE: DAWN OF VALOR to secure the clash with the legend.  

But even that could not shake Sam-A, who kept his momentum running across the five rounds of action. The Thai legend utilized his dazzling low kicks and frightening fists to fend off Wang in a clinical performance. 

Once the final bell sounded, Sam-A picked up the unanimous decision win. That victory cemented his legacy to officially crown him a two-sport, two-division king. 

All these years later, he’s still far from done. And should he dispatch Zhang Peimian, he looks to track down the same kickboxing gold he once vacated and hold it high above his head again.  

