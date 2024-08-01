Marlon Vera questions Merab Dvalishvili’s chin ahead of UFC title fight with Sean O’Malley: “If you get dropped by Henry Cejudo”

Marlon Vera is questioning Merab Dvalishvili’s chin ahead of his UFC title fight with Sean O’Malley.

It will be Marlon Vera (23-9 MMA) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (23-3 MMA) in a bantamweight bout this coming Saturday, August 3rd at the Etihad Arena, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

‘Chito’ will be looking for a win after his most recent loss to Sean O’Malley (18-1 MMA) this past March at UFC 299.

Figueiredo has won two in a row coming into UFC Abu Dhabi, defeating Rob Font (20-8 MMA) and Cody Garbrandt (14-6 MMA) respectively.

It was during his appearance at media day ahead of this weekend’s UFC Abu Dhabi fight, that Marlon Vera commented on Sean O’Malley’s upcoming title fight with Merab Dvalishvili saying (h/t MMANews):

“(O’Malley’s) a great fighter. I would be more worried about Merab’s chin. He’s been dropped by everybody. I mean, if you get dropped by Henry Cejudo, good lord. F*ck, that’s a f*cking four-foot motherf*cker right there. If he (O’Malley) catches him early, the fight could be over.”

Dvalishvili was knocked down by Cejudo (16-4 MMA) this past February at UFC 298, but despite that managed a unanimous decision win over ‘The Messenger’.

‘Suga’ is scheduled to fight Merab Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA) in the main event title fight on Saturday, September 14th at UFC 306 which will take place at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

O’Malley has only 1 loss, by TKO, in the Octagon, which came way back in August of 2020 at UFC 252 courtesy of no other than Marlon Vera.

Dvalishvili has not lost in the cage since 2018 when he was defeated by Ricky Simon (20-6 MMA).

