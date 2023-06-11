UFC 289 Results: Dan Ige defeats Nate Landwehr (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 289 results, including the featherweight clash between Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr.

Ige (17-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a knockout win over Damon Jackson in January of this year. That victory snapped a three-fight losing skid for the Hawaiian, who previously dropped decisions to Jung Chan-Sung, Josh Emmett and Movsar Evloev.

Meanwhile, Nate Landwehr (17-5 MMA) enters tonight’s event sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a submission victory over Austin Lingo three months ago. ‘The Train’ has gone 4-2 in the UFC since making his Octagon debut in January of 2020.

Round one of this featherweight matchup begins and there is a bit of a feeling out process early on. Dan Ige gets inside and lands a jab. He follows that up with a left to the body. Nate Landwehr responds with a good counter right. Ige with a good left hook on the break. ‘The Train’ with another nice right over the top. Ige attempts a big left, but it misses the mark. The fighters trade low kicks. The Hawaiian with a nice left to the body. Landwehr responds with a combination. Dan Ige with a big left hand and down goes Nate Landwehr. He gets back to his feet as the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Nate Landwehr is putting the pressure on early here. Ige circling and lands a low kick. ‘The Train’ shoots for a single leg takedown but is it defended well by the Hawaiian. Landwehr continues to apply the pressure and lands a good right. That shot appeared to get Dan Ige’s attention. ’50k’ starts to put together some combinations. He is landing some good volume now. A big left hand lands a Nate is down again. He keeps Ige from jumping into guard with an upkick. The horn sounds to end round two and Landwehr wobbles back to his corner.

Round three begins and Nate Landwehr knows he is down two rounds and is fighting for the finish. He charges at Dan Ige but eats a big left hand from the Hawaiian. Landwehr now on the retreat as that left hand has him hurt. Ige swinging big punches around the guard now. Landwehr fires back and looks for a clinch knee. He lands a right hand. ‘The Train’ attempts a shot but is unable to secure the takedown. He finishes the fight with some knees and elbows but it won’t be enough.

Official UFC 289 Results: Dan Ige def. Nate Landwehr by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Who would you like to see Ige fight next following his victory over Landwehr this evening in Vancouver, Canada?

