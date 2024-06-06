Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 PPV price revealed, costs more than Fury vs. Usyk

By Susan Cox - June 6, 2024

The Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 PPV price has been revealed and it’s costing more than the Fury vs. Usyk boxing match.

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2

It will be on Saturday, July 6th at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, California where Nate Diaz will get in the ring with Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal  (35-17 MMA) and Diaz (21-13 MMA) previously met in November of 2019 at UFC 244 where it was ‘Gamebred’ who would come out victorious to claim the first ever ‘BMF’ (Baddest Motherf**ker) title.

Nate Diaz, at 39, last got in the boxing ring with Jake Paul in the summer of 2023 and was defeated by unanimous decision.

Jorge Masvidal, also 39, last fought and was defeated by Gilbert Burns (22-7 MMA) in April of 2023 at UFC 287. It was to be his 4th consecutive loss inside of the Octagon.

Now the two will meet again, this time in the boxing ring.

The Fanmio Website, who will carry the pay-per-view card, stated:

“Don’t miss your chance at this early price to watch the epic rematch between combat super stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal putting their legacies on the line. Will Diaz avenge his first fight with Masvidal and come out on top?”

The cost to view the fight will be $79.99 which is more expensive than the recent Fury vs. Usyk title fight.

The Fury vs. Usyk fight took place on Saturday May 18th of this year.  The result was a split-decision victory for Usyk. The 35 year old Fury suffered his first loss in his 16 year professional career.

The PPV cost of the Fury vs. Usyk fight was $69.99 in the US.

Will you be ‘paying the price’ to watch Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 on July 6th? Any prediction as to who will come out the victor?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

