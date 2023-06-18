Controversy! Pros react after Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence ends in a no contest due to a premature referee stoppage

Several pro fighters chimed in after tonight’s Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence fight ended in a no contest due to a premature referee stoppage.

The bantamweight competitors, Argueta and Lawrence, collided in the second bout of tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 preliminary fight card at the Apex.

Referee Keith Peterson, who was previously criticized of smelling like alcohol and cigarettes by former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, was in charge of overseeing the contest.

Early on in the fight, Daniel Argueta jumped on a guillotine choke which immediately put Ronnie Lawrence in a bad spot. He eventually moved into a mounted guillotine, which prompted Peterson to step in and take a closer look. Lawrence went to move his hand and show he was still conscious, but the motion almost appeared to look like a tap. With that, the referee stepped in and called a stop to the action.

Lawrence immediately protested the stoppage, and after consulting with the replay official, Peterson ruled the bout a no contest.

Check out the fight-ending sequence below:

Bit of controversy here at the APEX! 😳 Dan Argueta gets the first-round guillotine over Ronnie Lawrence…but was it a tap?! #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/T5khWCW7Ui — UFC (@ufc) June 17, 2023

The official result has been declared a no contest. ❌ Maybe we'll see this one run back, we move on LIVE on ESPN2 / @ESPNPlus. pic.twitter.com/H33HtFGepU — UFC (@ufc) June 17, 2023

Official UFC Vega 75 Result: Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence ruled a no contest due to a premature referee stoppage

Following Peterson’s blunder, Twitter blew up with multiple fighters sharing their frustrations.

Check out how the pros reacted to the controversial result below:

This time Keith fuck up. — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 17, 2023

Damn! He didn’t tap. That’s a very tough one for Keith, Dan, and of course Lawrence, if ruled a stoppage finish. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 17, 2023

He definitely did not tap!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 17, 2023

He didn’t tap I’m sure @DominickCruz will have something to say about it. That kid didn’t tap — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 17, 2023

That’s unfortunate — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 17, 2023

That’s actually absurd, the official makes a terrible mistake and calls a fight when it’s clear the kid didn’t tap. I agree with @DominickCruz there needs to be something done. You can’t make that type of mistake. But that hand was ready to tap. All he had to do was wait… — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 18, 2023

Cruz is being very over the top here. The no contest is an admission that Keith Peterson made a mistake and that will undoubtedly be reviewed by the commission. He says the fighters take a hit, but it's a no contest and both fighters will receive their show money. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 17, 2023

They have to change the rules and figure out a way to restart a fight like that — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) June 18, 2023

Would you like to see the Ultimate Fighting Championship rebook Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence following tonight’s controversial ending at UFC Vegas 75?