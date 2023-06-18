Controversy! Pros react after Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence ends in a no contest due to a premature referee stoppage

By Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Several pro fighters chimed in after tonight’s Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence fight ended in a no contest due to a premature referee stoppage.

Daniel Argueta, Ronnie Lawrence, UFC Vegas 75, Results, UFC

The bantamweight competitors, Argueta and Lawrence, collided in the second bout of tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 preliminary fight card at the Apex.

Referee Keith Peterson, who was previously criticized of smelling like alcohol and cigarettes by former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, was in charge of overseeing the contest.

Early on in the fight, Daniel Argueta jumped on a guillotine choke which immediately put Ronnie Lawrence in a bad spot. He eventually moved into a mounted guillotine, which prompted Peterson to step in and take a closer look. Lawrence went to move his hand and show he was still conscious, but the motion almost appeared to look like a tap. With that, the referee stepped in and called a stop to the action.

Lawrence immediately protested the stoppage, and after consulting with the replay official, Peterson ruled the bout a no contest.

Check out the fight-ending sequence below:

Official UFC Vega 75 Result: Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence ruled a no contest due to a premature referee stoppage

Following Peterson’s blunder, Twitter blew up with multiple fighters sharing their frustrations.

Check out how the pros reacted to the controversial result below:

Would you like to see the Ultimate Fighting Championship rebook Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence following tonight’s controversial ending at UFC Vegas 75?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Daniel Argueta Ronnie Lawrence UFC UFC Vegas 75

Related

Francis Ngannou trolls Jon Jones following recent staredown at PFL event in Atlanta: "He feels the pressure"

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023
UFC Vegas 75, Marvin Vettori, Jared Cannonier, Results, UFC
Marvin Vettori

UFC Vegas 75: ‘Vettori vs. Cannonier’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier.

Kyle Nelson
Kyle Nelson

Kyle Nelson believes Canadian sweep at UFC 289 will force the promotion to come back to Canada this year

Cole Shelton - June 17, 2023

Kyle Nelson couldn’t be happier with how UFC 289 played out.

Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, UFC, PFL
Jon Jones

Video | Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou exchange words at PFL event in Atlanta: “You know you don’t want no smoke”

Chris Taylor - June 16, 2023

Current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former title holder Francis Ngannou exchanged words during tonight’s PFL event in Atlanta.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reacts to latest sexual assault allegations made against Conor McGregor: “Very fishy”

Susan Cox - June 16, 2023

Michael Chandler has reacted to the latest sexual assault allegations made against UFC star Conor McGregor.

Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier

UFC Vegas 75: ‘Vettori vs. Cannonier’ Weigh-In Results

Susan Cox - June 16, 2023
Beneil Dariush
Charles Oliveira

Beneil Dariush explains why he’s not “ashamed” with his TKO loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 289

Cole Shelton - June 16, 2023

Beneil Dariush isn’t upset with his UFC 289 performance.

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury confirms interest in Jon Jones hybrid fight: "I received an offer from the UFC yesterday"

Josh Evanoff - June 16, 2023

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury is seemingly serious about fighting Jon Jones.

Beneil Dariush
Firas Zahabi

Firas Zahabi believes “something was off” with Beneil Dariush at UFC 289: “He’s way better than that”

Harry Kettle - June 16, 2023

Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi believes something was off with Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 last weekend.

Chris Weidman
Israel Adesanya

Chris Weidman confident he will make fans believe he’s a legit threat to UFC champion Israel Adesanya with comeback fight

Harry Kettle - June 16, 2023

Former UFC champion Chris Weidman believes he can make fans believe that he’s a threat to Israel Adesanya in his next outing.