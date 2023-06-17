Francis Ngannou trolls Jon Jones following recent staredown at PFL event in Atlanta: “He feels the pressure”

Francis Ngannou believes Jon Jones felt “the pressure” during their staredown at last night’s PFL event in Atlanta.

Both Jones (27-1 MMA) and Ngannou (17-3 MMA) were in attendance for last night’s Professional Fighters League regular season fight card in Atlanta, Georgia.

‘The Predator’ was at the event for promotional purposes, while ‘Bones’ was there to corner his friend and teammate Maurice Greene.

While it wasn’t certain that Ngannou and Jones would end up crossing paths, MMA fans got their wish when the heavyweight kingpins came face to face and exchanged words.

Jon Jones was heard telling Francis Ngannou “You know you don’t want no smoke”, to which the French Cameroonian replied, “You know I want all the smoke”.

Jones went on to say: “I’ve always been king. Since the day I started this, and I’m going to die a king.”

Ngannou responded: “In your division. At heavyweight, I am the king.”

The pair eventually shook hands out of respect and went their separate ways. However, that didn’t stop Francis Ngannou from taunting Jon Jones about their recent run-in this afternoon on Twitter.

“He feels the pressure @PFLMMA” – Ngannou captioned a video of his staredown with the reigning UFC heavyweight champion.

‘Bones’ has not yet replied to the post, but knowing the UFC heavyweight champion, a rebuttal will likely come shortly.

Jon Jones of course captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s vacant heavyweight title this past March at UFC 285, needing just 124-seconds to finish former interim title holder Ciryl Gane with a submission.

As for Francis Ngannou, ‘The Predator’ signed on with PFL last month after being offered ‘equity and leadership’ roles within the company. In addition to having a seat on the athlete advisory board and the role of PFL Africa chairman, the agreement also allows Ngannou to seek out his own boxing matches.

Do you think we will ever see Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou square off inside of a mixed martial arts cage?