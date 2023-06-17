Francis Ngannou trolls Jon Jones following recent staredown at PFL event in Atlanta: “He feels the pressure”

By Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Francis Ngannou believes Jon Jones felt “the pressure” during their staredown at last night’s PFL event in Atlanta.

Both Jones (27-1 MMA) and Ngannou (17-3 MMA) were in attendance for last night’s Professional Fighters League regular season fight card in Atlanta, Georgia.

‘The Predator’ was at the event for promotional purposes, while ‘Bones’ was there to corner his friend and teammate Maurice Greene.

While it wasn’t certain that Ngannou and Jones would end up crossing paths, MMA fans got their wish when the heavyweight kingpins came face to face and exchanged words.

Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, UFC, PFL

Jon Jones was heard telling Francis Ngannou “You know you don’t want no smoke”, to which the French Cameroonian replied, “You know I want all the smoke”.

Jones went on to say: “I’ve always been king. Since the day I started this, and I’m going to die a king.”

Ngannou responded: “In your division. At heavyweight, I am the king.”

The pair eventually shook hands out of respect and went their separate ways. However, that didn’t stop Francis Ngannou from taunting Jon Jones about their recent run-in this afternoon on Twitter.

“He feels the pressure @PFLMMA” – Ngannou captioned a video of his staredown with the reigning UFC heavyweight champion.

‘Bones’ has not yet replied to the post, but knowing the UFC heavyweight champion, a rebuttal will likely come shortly.

Jon Jones of course captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s vacant heavyweight title this past March at UFC 285, needing just 124-seconds to finish former interim title holder Ciryl Gane with a submission.

As for Francis Ngannou, ‘The Predator’ signed on with PFL last month after being offered ‘equity and leadership’ roles within the company. In addition to having a seat on the athlete advisory board and the role of PFL Africa chairman, the agreement also allows Ngannou to seek out his own boxing matches.

Do you think we will ever see Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou square off inside of a mixed martial arts cage?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones UFC

Related

UFC Vegas 75, Marvin Vettori, Jared Cannonier, Results, UFC

UFC Vegas 75: ‘Vettori vs. Cannonier’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023
Kyle Nelson
Kyle Nelson

Kyle Nelson believes Canadian sweep at UFC 289 will force the promotion to come back to Canada this year

Cole Shelton - June 17, 2023

Kyle Nelson couldn’t be happier with how UFC 289 played out.

Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, UFC, PFL
Jon Jones

Video | Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou exchange words at PFL event in Atlanta: “You know you don’t want no smoke”

Chris Taylor - June 16, 2023

Current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former title holder Francis Ngannou exchanged words during tonight’s PFL event in Atlanta.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reacts to latest sexual assault allegations made against Conor McGregor: “Very fishy”

Susan Cox - June 16, 2023

Michael Chandler has reacted to the latest sexual assault allegations made against UFC star Conor McGregor.

Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier
Marvin Vettori

UFC Vegas 75: ‘Vettori vs. Cannonier’ Weigh-In Results

Susan Cox - June 16, 2023

UFC Vegas 75  takes place tomorrow, Saturday, June 18th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush explains why he’s not “ashamed” with his TKO loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 289

Cole Shelton - June 16, 2023
Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury confirms interest in Jon Jones hybrid fight: "I received an offer from the UFC yesterday"

Josh Evanoff - June 16, 2023

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury is seemingly serious about fighting Jon Jones.

Beneil Dariush
Firas Zahabi

Firas Zahabi believes “something was off” with Beneil Dariush at UFC 289: “He’s way better than that”

Harry Kettle - June 16, 2023

Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi believes something was off with Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 last weekend.

Chris Weidman
Israel Adesanya

Chris Weidman confident he will make fans believe he’s a legit threat to UFC champion Israel Adesanya with comeback fight

Harry Kettle - June 16, 2023

Former UFC champion Chris Weidman believes he can make fans believe that he’s a threat to Israel Adesanya in his next outing.

Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler shares “the most disrespectful” thing you can do to a man after being knocked out

Harry Kettle - June 16, 2023

Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on the most disrespectful thing you can do after knocking out another fighter.