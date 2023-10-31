Magomed Abdulkadirov aims to shock the world at ONE Fight Night 16: “Force My Opponent To Make Mistakes”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 31, 2023

Magomed Abdulkadirov is on a mission to put the submission grappling world on notice, and his opportunity to do so comes on November 3.

Magomed Abdulkadirov

He faces Tye Ruotolo for the inaugural ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title. The bout takes place at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video and broadcasts live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This matchup is undoubtedly a pivotal moment in Abdulkadirov’s career. Against Ruotolo, he has the chance to prove himself as one of the elite grapplers on the planet today.

Ruotolo is an undefeated phenomenon across four submission grappling bouts under the ONE Championship banner. He also made history as the youngest IBJJF Black Belt World Champion.

The American standout presents a formidable challenge. However, Abdulkadirov is anything but intimidated.

“I’m confident in my abilities, and I will be able to prove that Russian and Dagestani grappling is at a world-class level. If you are not confident, you have nothing to do at this level,” he said.

“My hard work must pay off. I create the situations, but the result is up to the Almighty. My plan is to force my own game on him and get my opponent to make mistakes.”

While others might be starstruck by Ruotolo’s achievements, Abdulkadirov sees him as just another obstacle on his path to greatness.

“The victory and the ONE World Title would start a new chapter in my career, in my life. I have given my whole youth to this sport, and I am extremely motivated to win the vacant belt to write my name in history,” he said.

Magomed Abdulkadirov reveals key to victory against Tye Ruotolo

In the lead-up to ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, Magomed Abdulkadirov has been putting in the work, sharpening his techniques.

The Dagestani intends to apply relentless pressure on Tye Ruotolo right from the get-go. He knows that to emerge victorious in a match of this caliber, he must assert his dominance and control the pace.

“My greatest strengths are pressuring, working on the offense, working from the top and from the back. I also have my favorite techniques: rear-naked choke and kimura,” he said.

“The ability to put on constant pressure is the key to my victory in the upcoming fight. This way, I can force my opponent to make mistakes.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

