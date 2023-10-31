MMA legend Demetrious Johnson has advised Francis Ngannou to focus on boxing after his fight against Tyson Fury.

Last weekend, Francis Ngannou surprised a whole lot of people. He went toe to toe with Tyson Fury in what proved to be a really competitive encounter. He even dropped Fury, but in the end, it was ‘The Gypsy King’ who was given the controversial split decision win.

Regardless of who you scored it for, nobody can deny that Ngannou put up one hell of a fight. Nobody gave him a chance, and he went out there and put on a show.

Now, many are left to wonder what ‘The Predator’ will do next. He has plenty of options, with one of them being to return to MMA.

In the eyes of Demetrious Johnson, though, that isn’t the road he should travel down.