Demetrious Johnson advises Francis Ngannou to walk away from MMA following Tyson Fury fight: “There’s nothing left for him to do in that sport”

By Harry Kettle - October 31, 2023

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson has advised Francis Ngannou to focus on boxing after his fight against Tyson Fury.

Last weekend, Francis Ngannou surprised a whole lot of people. He went toe to toe with Tyson Fury in what proved to be a really competitive encounter. He even dropped Fury, but in the end, it was ‘The Gypsy King’ who was given the controversial split decision win.

Regardless of who you scored it for, nobody can deny that Ngannou put up one hell of a fight. Nobody gave him a chance, and he went out there and put on a show.

Now, many are left to wonder what ‘The Predator’ will do next. He has plenty of options, with one of them being to return to MMA.

In the eyes of Demetrious Johnson, though, that isn’t the road he should travel down.

Johnson’s Ngannou desire

“Francis won that fight and he looked absolutely amazing,” Johnson said. “What’s next for Francis? I don’t think I wanna see Francis do mixed martial arts. I know that might be hard to hear, but I don’t see why PFL cannot do boxing. Why don’t PFL do boxing? You have one of the biggest stars in boxing right now, Francis, who just beat the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson Fury.

“I wanna see Francis box. I don’t wanna see him do mixed martial arts,” Johnson continued. “We’ve seen him do mixed martial arts. He’s beaten the best of the world in mixed martial arts. He’s been a world champion. There’s nothing left for him to do in that sport. I wanna see him do boxing. He’s gonna make big money in boxing. He could fight Anthony Joshua. He could fight Deontay Wilder. The gates have just opened up.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Demetrious Johnson? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

