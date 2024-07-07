Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 Fighter Salaries Revealed: Diaz tops the list

By Chris Taylor - July 6, 2024

Nate Diaz will be making a considerable amount more money than Jorge Masvidal for tonight’s rematch in boxing.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, UFC, Boxing, Rematch

Diaz (21-13 MMA, 0-1 Boxing) and Masvidal (35-17 MMA) are set to collide for a second time this evening in Anaheim California. The pair first met in November of 2019 at UFC 244, with the promotion’s ‘BMF Title‘ up for grabs. ‘Gamebred’ ultimately won that bout by second-round TKO, this after causing multiple lacerations to the face of the Stockton native.

This time around the pair will be squaring off in a 175lbs boxing match slated for ten rounds.

Nate Diaz most recently competed in combat sports in August of last year, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in a bout that served as his professional boxing debut. Prior to that setback, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ had earned a submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal was last seen in action at UFC 287, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns. That setback marked Masvidal’s fourth in a row, as he had previously suffered Octagon defeats at the hands of Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman x2.

While Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are both marquee names, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ will be making nearly double as much as ‘Gamebred’ for their boxing match this evening.

That’s according to MMA Fighting, who obtained the following payouts from The California State Athletic Commission earlier today:

Nate Diaz $500,000

Jorge Masvidal $300,000

Daniel Jacobs $100,000* (fined 20 percent of his purse, half to go to Shane Mosley Jr.)

Shane Mosley Jr. $160,000

Anthony Pettis $350,000

Chris Avila $210,000

Curmel Moton $40,000

Nikolai Buzolin $8,000* (fined 20 percent of his purse, half to go to Curmel Moton)

Amado Vargas $100,000

Sean Garcia $50,000* (fined 20 percent of his purse, half to go to Amado Vargas)

Devin Cushing $60,000

Manuel Correa $15,000

Luciano Ramos $5,000

Dan Hernandez $3,500

Alan Sanchez $55,000

Luis Lopes $22,500

Steve Dunn $500

Gabriel Costa $2,500

Jose Aguayo $40,000

Bryce Logan $6,000

Ken Lopez $18,000

Andres Martinez $600

What do you think of the disclosed fighter salaries for tonight’s ‘Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2’ event? Are you surprised that the former UFC lightweight title challenger is making more than ‘Gamebred’?

