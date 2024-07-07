Conor McGregor places massive bet on tonight’s Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch: “I feel Nate does him in EASY here”

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has placed a massive bet on tonight’s Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch.

Diaz (21-13 MMA, 0-1 Boxing) and Masvidal (35-17 MMA) are set to collide for a second time this evening in Anaheim, this time in a boxing match scheduled for ten rounds. The pair originally squared off for the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s ‘BMF Title‘ at UFC 244 in November of 2019. ‘Gamebred’ ultimately won that bout by second-round TKO, this after causing multiple lacerations to the face of the Stockton native.

Ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated rematch, Conor McGregor took to ‘X‘ to announce that he had placed a massive wager on Nate Diaz to come out victorious.

I’ve decided to put $500,000 on Diaz to win tonight’s boxing match. Range, form, experience, solely hands being used, I can’t see Masvidal causing any problems to Nate in a boxing ring whatsoever. They are both little play around dipshits in a fight, play around bollox, but I… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 6, 2024

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor of course have a storied history, having collided on two occasions inside of the Octagon. Diaz won their first encounter at UFC 196 by way of submission, while ‘Notorious’ emerged victorious in their second encounter at UFC 202 by way of majority decision.

Nate Diaz most recently competed in combat sports in August of last year, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in his boxing debut. Prior to that setback, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ had earned a submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal was last seen in action at UFC 287, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns. That setback marked Masvidal’s fourth in a row, as he had previously suffered Octagon defeats to Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman x2.

What do you think of Conor McGregor betting $500k on Nate Diaz to defeat Jorge Masvidal this evening? Do you think the Irishman will be cashing in?