Conor McGregor places massive bet on tonight’s Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch: “I feel Nate does him in EASY here”

By Chris Taylor - July 6, 2024

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has placed a massive bet on tonight’s Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch.

Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor

Diaz (21-13 MMA, 0-1 Boxing) and Masvidal (35-17 MMA) are set to collide for a second time this evening in Anaheim, this time in a boxing match scheduled for ten rounds. The pair originally squared off for the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s ‘BMF Title‘ at UFC 244 in November of 2019. ‘Gamebred’ ultimately won that bout by second-round TKO, this after causing multiple lacerations to the face of the Stockton native.

Ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated rematch, Conor McGregor took to ‘X‘ to announce that he had placed a massive wager on Nate Diaz to come out victorious.

“I’ve decided to put $500,000 on Diaz to win tonight’s boxing match. Range, form, experience, solely hands being used, I can’t see Masvidal causing any problems to Nate in a boxing ring whatsoever. They are both little play around dipshits in a fight, play around bollox, but I feel Nate does him in EASY here for real. $500k gets me back $1,625,000 all in. @Duelbits #bestodds 💰”

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor of course have a storied history, having collided on two occasions inside of the Octagon. Diaz won their first encounter at UFC 196 by way of submission, while ‘Notorious’ emerged victorious in their second encounter at UFC 202 by way of majority decision.

Nate Diaz most recently competed in combat sports in August of last year, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in his boxing debut. Prior to that setback, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ had earned a submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal was last seen in action at UFC 287, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns. That setback marked Masvidal’s fourth in a row, as he had previously suffered Octagon defeats to Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman x2.

What do you think of Conor McGregor betting $500k on Nate Diaz to defeat Jorge Masvidal this evening? Do you think the Irishman will be cashing in?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Jorge Masvidal Nate Diaz UFC

Related

Dricus Du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis vows to bring "chaos" in UFC 305 title fight against Israel Adesanya

Cole Shelton - July 5, 2024
Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic sends heartfelt message to two-time rival Francis Ngannou after tragic loss of his son

Curtis Calhoun - July 5, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has issued his first public comments on the tragic death of Francis Ngannou’s son.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Alexander Volkanovski calls to face 'good man' Dustin Poirier: "It's a big fun fight!"

Josh Evanoff - July 5, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski wants a fight with Dustin Poirier.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones announces date for UFC return against Stipe Miocic: "It's really happening"

Josh Evanoff - July 5, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones will fight Stipe Miocic in November at Madison Square Garden.

Stipe Miocic
UFC

Stipe Miocic responds to critics suggesting he’s holding up the UFC heavyweight division: “Stop crying”

Susan Cox - July 5, 2024

Stipe Miocic is responding to critics who are suggesting he’s holding up the UFC heavyweight division.

Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry reacts after Dana White and others suggest his fight with Michael Page should have been ruled a draw: “You’re full of sh*t!”

Susan Cox - July 5, 2024
Holly Holm
Holly Holm

Former UFC champion Holly Holm responds to Dana White’s retirement plea: “I definitely am not ready to be done fighting”

Susan Cox - July 5, 2024

Former UFC champion Holly Holm is responding to Dana White’s retirement plea.

Ilia Topuria and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley vents frustration over the current UFC pound-for-pound rankings: “How’s Ilia higher?”

Susan Cox - July 5, 2024

Sean O’Malley is venting his frustration over the current UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka, UFC 303, UFC, Pros React
Firas Zahabi

Firas Zahabi slams Jiri Prochazka for approach in Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 303: “That was his worst approach to a fight ever”

Harry Kettle - July 5, 2024

Firas Zahabi has slated Jiri Prochazka for his approach in the rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 303.

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev shuts down talk of “overrated” Alex Pereira moving up to heavyweight: “He definitely has to face me first”

Harry Kettle - July 5, 2024

UFC contender Magomed Ankalaev has shut down talk of Alex Pereira making his way up to heavyweight.