Conor McGregor issues warning to Michael Chandler ahead of slated fight at UFC 296: “Steel crushes Iron”
Conor McGregor has issued a warning to Michael Chandler ahead of their potential showdown at UFC 296.
We all know that Conor McGregor is an enigma. He does what he wants, when he wants – and it’s often controversial. Still, he’s the biggest star in mixed martial arts history so when he talks, many will listen.
For the longest time it’s seemed as if the Irishman was being lined up for a return fight against Michael Chandler. In recent months, though, it’s become somewhat clouded, with some suggesting the UFC would go in a different direction.
RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER BELIEVES CONOR MCGREGOR TRIED TO ‘GET UNDER HIS SKIN’ EVERY CHANCE HE COULD ON TUF 31
That was, of course, until Conor revealed that he plans to return in December against the American. Now, he’s taken to social media to highlight some of the improvements in his game.
I’ve industrial steel in my leg now, and I’ve long natural steel in the shoulders and elbows and knuckles of the fist. I’m over 3/4 steel. And steel crushes iron. Crushes the little bones in irons face. Out with the iron you little bosu ball motivational speakin handbag 😂😂
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 17, 2023
McGregor feels confident
“I’ve industrial steel in my leg now, and I’ve long natural steel in the shoulders and elbows and knuckles of the fist. I’m over 3/4 steel. And steel crushes iron. Crushes the little bones in irons face. Out with the iron you little bosu ball motivational speakin handbag.”
McGregor tends to ‘tweet and delete’ quite often, but this time around, he’s left it up to simmer. Chandler isn’t one to back down from a threat, though, and if anything, he’s probably excited to see that his foe is thinking about their imminent collision.
It’s going to be quite the affair when the two eventually lock horns. At the same time, questions will arise over the six-month USADA pool ruling and how McGregor managed to circumvent it.
Are you excited to see Conor McGregor return against Michael Chandler? What do you believe is the most likely outcome if it actually goes ahead? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC