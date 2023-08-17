Conor McGregor issues warning to Michael Chandler ahead of slated fight at UFC 296: “Steel crushes Iron”

Conor McGregor has issued a warning to Michael Chandler ahead of their potential showdown at UFC 296.

We all know that Conor McGregor is an enigma. He does what he wants, when he wants – and it’s often controversial. Still, he’s the biggest star in mixed martial arts history so when he talks, many will listen.

For the longest time it’s seemed as if the Irishman was being lined up for a return fight against Michael Chandler. In recent months, though, it’s become somewhat clouded, with some suggesting the UFC would go in a different direction.

That was, of course, until Conor revealed that he plans to return in December against the American. Now, he’s taken to social media to highlight some of the improvements in his game.