Nate Diaz reacts to Jake Paul’s $10 million offer for an MMA fight: “Gonna cost more than that”

Nate Diaz is reacting to Jake Paul’s $10 million offer for an MMA fight.

Diaz, 38, last fought in the Octagon in September of last year, defeating Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA) via guillotine choke at 2:52 of round 4. It was to be Diaz’s final fight of his UFC contract.

Paul, 26, met Tommy Fury back in February of this year in Diriyah, Saudia Arabia. It was Fury who would hand Jake Paul his 1st loss.

Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Jake Paul (6 wins and 1 loss in the ring) are currently preparing for their boxing bout which takes place on Saturday, August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Paul is already looking ahead to an MMA match with the Californian.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Jake Paul reiterated his offer to Nate Diaz regarding an MMA fight:

“For all the clowns saying, ‘Why don’t you fight Nate Diaz in the cage?’ I made that offer to him from the start. $10M to fight me in PFL after we box on August 5th. Offer is still there Nathan.”

Speaking with ‘Inside Fighting‘, Diaz responded to ‘The Problem Child’s’ offer:

“We’ll see what happens. Get this (boxing) fight out of the way.”

Pressed about the possibility of an MMA fight with Jake Paul, Nate Diaz continued:

“Yeah, probably.”

Adding….

“Gonna cost more than that, dawg.”

