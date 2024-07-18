Nate Diaz refutes reports suggesting that he is suing anybody: “Just so we’re clear”

By Susan Cox - July 18, 2024

Nate Diaz is refuting reports suggesting he is suing ‘anybody’.

Nate Diaz

On Saturday July 6th it was Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal in a ten round boxing match at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The result was a majority decision victory for Diaz.

The event saw over eighteen thousand fans in attendance. Although not officially released, the pay-per-view numbers were apparently dismal.

Following the victory, news came out that Nate Diaz had filed a $9 million dollar lawsuit against Fanmio due to non-payment of funds. Apparently, the promoter had guaranteed Diaz a $10 million dollar payday of which he’s only received 1 million.

It was reported that Diaz’s team had indeed filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida.

The CEO of Fanmio, Solomon Engel was accused of breach of contract and fraud.

Engel has denied those allegations in the following statement:

“Nate Diaz has filed a frivolous lawsuit against Fanmio which claims that fraud and breach of contract were committed by Fanmio, yet neither has taken place. In fact, Diaz has already been paid seven figures in connection with the fight. I look forward to resolving this dispute through the appropriate process and am confident that justice will prevail. Making salacious and defamatory statements to the media in order to harm my family and I has only strengthened my resolve to ensure that the truth will triumph.”

Well, Nate Diaz has now come out claiming he is not suing anyone.

Diaz took to ‘X‘ yesterday, July 17th, with the following comment:

“I ain’t suing nobody”

“Just so we’re clear”

The comment from Diaz was short and sweet, but without any further clarification.

This leads to the question as to whether it’s the Diaz team suing the Fanmio promotion and not actually Diaz himself, but is that not one in the same?

Perhaps Nate Diaz himself will provide further insight in the near future.

