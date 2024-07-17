Michael Bisping cautions Nate Diaz after $9 million Fanmio lawsuit: “Winning a lawsuit is one thing…”

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping credits Nate Diaz for his $9 million crusade against Fanmio, but wonders if it will produce the desired dividend.

Diaz defeated Jorge Masvidal by majority decision in their recent boxing match earlier this month in Anaheim. He earned his first professional boxing win after a loss to Jake Paul in the ring last year.

Just days after the event, Diaz is suing Fanmio, the broadcast partner of the fight, for $9 million on charges of fraud and breach of contract. Diaz has accused the streaming platform of failing to pay a previously agreed-upon payout for the Masvidal boxing match.

Bisping, who has become one of the most prominent UFC analysts since his retirement, wonders if Diaz’s big gamble will pay off.