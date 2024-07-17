Michael Bisping cautions Nate Diaz after $9 million Fanmio lawsuit: “Winning a lawsuit is one thing…”

By Curtis Calhoun - July 16, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping credits Nate Diaz for his $9 million crusade against Fanmio, but wonders if it will produce the desired dividend.

Michael Bisping, Nate Diaz

Diaz defeated Jorge Masvidal by majority decision in their recent boxing match earlier this month in Anaheim. He earned his first professional boxing win after a loss to Jake Paul in the ring last year.

Just days after the event, Diaz is suing Fanmio, the broadcast partner of the fight, for $9 million on charges of fraud and breach of contract. Diaz has accused the streaming platform of failing to pay a previously agreed-upon payout for the Masvidal boxing match.

Bisping, who has become one of the most prominent UFC analysts since his retirement, wonders if Diaz’s big gamble will pay off.

Michael Bisping warns Nate Diaz after seven-figure lawsuit

During a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping weighed in on Diaz’s massive lawsuit.

“Winning a lawsuit is one thing, collecting from a lawsuit is very, very different,” Bisping said of Diaz. “The amount of people that actually get paid, or even get a judgment or an award, is very, very, low, I believe. And certainly, in a position like this, a boxing promoter, they can just absolve the business, declare bankrupt — that’s it, you’re done…

“Not to mention the fact that it’s going to cost a fortune to sue the guy. These things aren’t cheap. It seems like it would be a pretty much slam-dunk of a case, but still, there’s going to be legal expenses there — which, of course, Fanmio’s side would have to pay that … but again, you’re not going to get your award, you’re certainly not going to get your legal expenses.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Fanmio has since issued a statement on Diaz’s lawsuit, marking it as “frivolous” and that the “truth will triumph”. The suit was filed in a Miami U.S. district courtroom earlier this week.

