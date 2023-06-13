Daniel Cormier weighs in on potential rematch between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev

By Susan Cox - June 13, 2023

Daniel Cormier is weighing in on a potential rematch between Charles Oliveira and current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Oliveira (34-9 MMA) most recently defeated Beneil Dariush (22-5 MMA) via TKO at 4:10 of round 1. It all took place at UFC 289 last Saturday, June 10th, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

While Daniel Cormier has no doubt it was a stellar performance by ‘do Bronx’, the 44 year old commentator still places him at a level below current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA).

Cormier, speaking on his YouTube channel, shared his thoughts about Saturday’s fight:

“He needed something big tonight in order to merit or earn another shot at Islam Makhachev’s championship. Tonight he got out clean, he’s not hurt, he’s not banged up, he’s not bruised.”

Continuing, Cormier believes there will be a Makhachev vs Oliveira 2 in Abu Dhabi:

“So, I envision we’re gonna see Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2 in Abu Dhabi. I anticipate this will be a better fight than we saw the first time because now Charles Oliveira has been in there with Islam. But, this kid’s a star, this kid is one of the best fighters in the world.”

Makhachev and Oliveira met in October of last year at UFC 280, where it was Makhachev being victorious by submission at 3:16 or round 2.

Following Oliveira’s win, Makhachev took to ‘Twitter’ with the following message for the 33 year old fighter:

“Congrats Charles. But still there’s levels in this game”

Concluding, Daniel Cormier said:

“As Makhachev tweeted, there are levels to this game. Charles Oliveira proved tonight that if he is not the champion, he is just slightly below Islam as the second level. He’s 1A to Islam Makhachev’s champion.”

Makhachev has not had a loss in the Octagon since October of 2015, his most recent victory coming against Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) in February of this year.

Would you like to see an Oliveira vs Makhachev II? Do you think Charles could defeat Islam for the title?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

