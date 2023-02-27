Tommy Fury responds to KSI’s claim that he would “destroy” him in a boxing match: “He’s no Jake Paul and I’ll take that no problem”

Tommy Fury has confirmed that he would be open to throwing down with YouTuber KSI in a boxing match.

Last night in Saudi Arabia, Tommy Fury defeated Jake Paul. The contest went to a split decision but in the eyes of many, Fury clearly did enough to come away with the victory.

The YouTube boxing space has slowly but surely been filling up as time has gone on. One of the biggest names, though, is KSI.

The British star has ventured back into the ring a fair bit in recent times. He was hoping to eventually line up a showdown with Jake Paul, but that may no longer be on the table.

Instead, he could square off with Fury – which he teased after the bout.

When asked about the idea, Fury made it known that he’s willing to take on KSI.

‼️ Tommy Fury and John Fury welcome a fight with KSI after beating Jake Paul… pic.twitter.com/gGdnML72Y6 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 27, 2023

“Listen, at the end of the day, KSI can sit back and in his seat in London and dare say what he wants. Like I said before, he can do what he wants. Sparring ain’t fighting, you gotta get in there to do it. I’ll tell you now if KSI wants to entertain a fight, he’s no Jake Paul. I’ll take that no problem.”

John Fury then suggested that the fight happens in Saudi Arabia.

Fury goes after KSI

Tommy has opened up the door to a whole host of opportunities for himself moving forward. The same is true for KSI, in what could wind up being quite the crossover event.

Alas, we don’t think Paul is going away anytime soon.

