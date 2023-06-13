Just Scrap Radio Ep. 126 with Aspen Ladd, Modestas Bukauskas, Kyle Daukaus, Miles Johns, and Nikolas Motta

By Cole Shelton - June 13, 2023

The 125th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of 2023 PFL 5, UFC Vegas 75, and CFFC 120 this weekend.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 126, UFC Vegas 75

We’re first joined by PFL featherweight Aspen Ladd (3:05). Next, UFC light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas (11:58) stops by. Former UFC middleweight and current CFFC fighter Kyle Daukaus (28:57) then comes on. UFC bantamweight Miles Johns (44:53) joins the program. Closing out the show is UFC lightweight Nikolas Motta (57:26).

Aspen Ladd opens up the show to preview her 2023 PFL 5 fight against Karolina Sobek on Friday. Aspen talks about her loss in her first regular season fight, what she learned about that, and the pressure of needing a finish in this fight to make the playoffs. She chats about how that may change her game plan and how she sees the fight playing out.

Modestas Bukauskas comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 75 fight against Zac Pauga. Modestas chats about his win over Tyson Pedro in February and whether or not he was surprised to not be on the London card in July. He also talks about the style matchup, how this fight came together, and what a win does for him.

Kyle Daukaus then stops by to preview his CFFC 120 scrap against Robert Gidron. Kyle talks about fighting out his UFC deal and being offered a short-notice fight that he turned down that got him cut. He then talks about if other promotions reached out, how hard it was to get a regional fight, and what a win does for him.

Miles Johns comes on the program to discuss his UFC Vegas 75 fight against Raoni Barcelos. Miles talks about the chaos of his last fight with the James Krause situation going down and him having to find a new gym. He then talks about the style matchup against Barcelos and what a win does for him.

Nikolas Motta closes out the show to preview his UFC Vegas 75 fight against Manuel Torres. Nikolas talks about having to pull out of his fight against Ignacio Bahamondes and when he was cleared to compete. He then talks about the matchup against Torres and what a win does for him.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

