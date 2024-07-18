Chael Sonnen details the mistake the UFC made in negotiating a Khabib Nurmagomedov comeback: “They were changing the wrong number”

By Susan Cox - July 18, 2024

Chael Sonnen is detailing the mistake the UFC made in negotiating a Khabib Nurmagomedov comeback.

Chael Sonnen, Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) retired back in 2020 after his victory over Justin Gaethje (25-5 MMA) at UFC 254.

‘The Eagle’ took to Instagram with a statement regarding his retirement decision:

“Dana White, thank you so much brother and the entire UFC team for the opportunity to prove myself, you guys have changed many lives forever because of this sport.”

“Dana – I’ll never forget your attitude towards me, my father did not forget and my sons will remember you.”

“Also thank you to all team, sparing partners and all fans. I hope you will accept my decision and understand me.”

Khabibs’ father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away in July of 2020. Although his father wanted him to achieve the 30-0 record, it was not to be as Khabib had promised his mother he would step away from the sport following his father’s death.

It was during a recent YouTube video, that Chael Sonnen suggested had the UFC taken a different approach, we may have seen Khabib Nurmagomedov back in the Octagon for his 30th bout:

“I have maintained for you that when those negotiations were going on and they were attempting to change numbers, they were changing the wrong number. The same reason that 30-0 became 29-0. It wasn’t commas and zeros. It was weight class.”

Continuing, Sonnen shared (h/t MMANews):

“If they would have had one more, sat him down, and really negotiated, and made it 170 pounds, you would have seen Khabib fight or at least, you’d have been a lot more likely.”

Chael Sonnen believes the UFC should have discussed a different weight class with Khabib Nurmagomedov, not an enhanced financial opportunity.

Do you agree with the analyst that had the UFC taken a different approach we may have seen ‘The Eagle’ back for his last ‘swan song’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz refutes reports suggesting that he is suing anybody: “Just so we’re clear”

Susan Cox - July 18, 2024
Bobby Green, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

UFC star Paddy Pimblett reveals what he's fighting for against Bobby Green

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2024

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has spoken about what he’s fighting for in his UFC 304 collision with Bobby Green.

Alex Pereira, Jon Jones
Dana White

Dana White discusses a potential Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones super fight: “It’s a possibility”

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2024

UFC president Dana White has revealed that Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones could be a possibility in the future.

Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya is bulking up for UFC 305 title fight with Dricus du Plessis: “I think he’s like 105 kilos”

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2024

UFC star Israel Adesanya is reportedly bulking up in a big way ahead of his UFC 305 showdown with Dricus du Plessis.

Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett rejects Conor McGregor's suggestion that UFC 304 isn't a great card

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2024

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has rejected Conor McGregor’s view that UFC 304 isn’t a fantastic card.

Cody Durden

Cody Durden not concerned about fighting teammate Bruno Silva at UFC Vegas 94, eyes Matheus Nicolau with a win

Cole Shelton - July 17, 2024
Paddy Pimblett and Jake Paul
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett interested in boxing Jake Paul after fighting out contract at UFC 304: "It’s all about money"

Cole Shelton - July 17, 2024

Paddy Pimblett will be fighting out his contract at UFC 304 and he has his eyes set on Jake Paul.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier defends Jon Jones after recent misdemeanor charges: “That deal is BS!”

Curtis Calhoun - July 17, 2024

Daniel Cormier has two-time UFC rival Jon Jones’s back when it comes to the heavyweight champion’s latest run-in with the law.

Abdul Razak Alhassan and Cody Brundage
UFC

UFC Denver medical suspensions: Cody Brundage suspended indefinitely after No Contest

Cole Shelton - July 17, 2024

The medical suspensions for UFC Denver have been released and Cody Brundage is the only fighter who received an indefinite suspension.

Daniel Cormier, Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Daniel Cormier scoffs at Khamzat Chimaev’s title shot demands: "Fight Robert Whittaker!"

Curtis Calhoun - July 17, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels that Khamzat Chimaev’s recent title shot demands are misguided ahead of his return.