Chael Sonnen details the mistake the UFC made in negotiating a Khabib Nurmagomedov comeback: “They were changing the wrong number”

Chael Sonnen is detailing the mistake the UFC made in negotiating a Khabib Nurmagomedov comeback.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) retired back in 2020 after his victory over Justin Gaethje (25-5 MMA) at UFC 254.

‘The Eagle’ took to Instagram with a statement regarding his retirement decision:

“Dana White, thank you so much brother and the entire UFC team for the opportunity to prove myself, you guys have changed many lives forever because of this sport.”

“Dana – I’ll never forget your attitude towards me, my father did not forget and my sons will remember you.”

“Also thank you to all team, sparing partners and all fans. I hope you will accept my decision and understand me.”

Khabibs’ father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away in July of 2020. Although his father wanted him to achieve the 30-0 record, it was not to be as Khabib had promised his mother he would step away from the sport following his father’s death.

It was during a recent YouTube video, that Chael Sonnen suggested had the UFC taken a different approach, we may have seen Khabib Nurmagomedov back in the Octagon for his 30th bout:

“I have maintained for you that when those negotiations were going on and they were attempting to change numbers, they were changing the wrong number. The same reason that 30-0 became 29-0. It wasn’t commas and zeros. It was weight class.”

Continuing, Sonnen shared (h/t MMANews):

“If they would have had one more, sat him down, and really negotiated, and made it 170 pounds, you would have seen Khabib fight or at least, you’d have been a lot more likely.”

Chael Sonnen believes the UFC should have discussed a different weight class with Khabib Nurmagomedov, not an enhanced financial opportunity.

Do you agree with the analyst that had the UFC taken a different approach we may have seen ‘The Eagle’ back for his last ‘swan song’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!