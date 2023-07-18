Chael Sonnen shares theory on Holly Holm’s recent setback at UFC Vegas 77: “What you’re seeing is not a beaten Holly”

Chael Sonnen is sharing his theory on Holly Holm’s recent setback at UFC Vegas 77.

It was just last Saturday, July 15th, that Holly Holm (15-7 MMA) was defeated at 0:38 of round 2 by Mayra Bueno Silva (11-2 MMA) in the main event bantamweight bout. With the loss, the 41-year-old ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ has been eliminated from the pool of challengers for the belt.

While some are speculating that it may be time for Holm to hang up her gloves, Chael Sonnen disagrees.

On his YouTube channel, the MMA analyst, Sonnen, spoke about Holm’s loss in Las Vegas this past weekend:

“You didn’t see Holly Holm regressing. It’s not quite the changing of guard that you think you’re seeing. It’s not quite the hang them up for Holly Holm that you think you’re witnessing. What you’re seeing is not a beaten Holly or a defeated Holly or a declining Holly, you’re seeing a tired Holly… It’s a very exhausting role. Before you decide (to) retire, how about you just try the sport the way everybody else has to do it? Which is for 15 minutes.”

Continuing, Chael Sonnen said (h/t MMANews):

“I bring that to you with Holly Holm. I don’t know why she can’t. I understand why she’s a main-eventer. I didn’t see a declining Holly at all. That is the nastiest choke in the sport… I can’t hold it against Holly. I hope she does come back. If they put her in a main event, that’s great with me. I’m not holding that one against her… What you’re seeing is a little bit of a tired Holly that is preparing for 70% more.”

Do you agree with Sonnen’s analogy of Holm’s fight at UFC Vegas 77?

Would you like to see the former bantamweight champion fight another day or do you believe after a solid career it’s time for her to retire from the sport?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!