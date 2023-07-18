Just Scrap Radio Ep. 131 with Jai Herbert, Davey Grant, and Chris Duncan

The 131st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC London this Saturday.

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Jai Herbert (2:09). Next, UFC bantamweight Davey Grant (15:23) stops by. Closing out the program is UFC lightweight Chris Duncan (25:41).

Jai Herbert opens up the show to preview his UFC London main card fight against Fares Ziam. Jai talks about the draw against L’udovit Klein back in March and what he took away from that fight. He then talks about getting the chance to fight back in London and whether or not he thinks it will be any different being a Fight Night again rather than a pay-per-view. Jai then chats about his loss to Ilia Topuria after the Georgian’s big win and whether or not he thinks they rematch. The Brit then concludes talking about what a win does for him, and his goals for 2023.

Davey Grant comes on to preview his UFC London fight against Daniel Marcos. Davey talks about finally getting on one of the London cards after missing the last few. He talks about what he expects the crowd atmosphere to be like and if there is any pressure fighting at home. He also talks about if he is surprised to be fighting Marcos and what a win does for him.

Chris Duncan closes out the program to discuss his UFC London fight against Yanal Ashmouz. Chris talks about getting to fight in London for the second straight fight and training at American Top Team. He then talks about the style matchup and what a win over Yanal does for him. Chris also chats about his goals for the rest of the year and is hopeful to live in Florida full-time soon.

