Jake Hadley claims he “actually saw God” during brutal weight cut for UFC Nashville

By Susan Cox - August 7, 2023
Jake Hadley is claiming he ‘actually saw God’ during his brutal weight cut for UFC Nashville.

Jake Hadley, UFC, UFC Nashville

It was Jake Hadley (10-2 MMA) vs. Cody Durden (16-4 MMA) in a flyweight bout this past weekend, Saturday August 5th, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, which saw ‘White Kong’ defeated by unanimous decision.

Hadley came into UFC Nashville with back-to-back wins against Carlos Candela (8-3 MMA) by submission in November of 2022 and Malcolm Gordon (14-7 MMA) by TKO this past March.

Durden, 32, with his victory over Hadley now has 4 consecutive wins in the cage.

Following the fight, Jake Hadley took to ‘Twitter‘ with a bloody photo of himself and the following message:

“Lost the fight few things went wrong before the fight I almost died during the weight cut I actually saw god for a second. couldn’t rehydrate like normal felt like that had a major effect on my performance because I couldn’t push like normal anyone who knows me knows I never gas.”

Concluding Hadley spoke highly of his opponent and the Nashville fans saying:

“Fix theses mistakes ready for the next one respect to Cody he showed he was a true warrior surviving that armbar what a gangster. Nashville fans was absolutely amazing they really showed me some love lot of people telling me should of been FOTN I dunno but Durden deserves a bonus.”

While that’s all the details the 27-year-old provided, time will tell if weight cuts will be problematic for the Brit in future fights in the Octagon.

Were you watching Jake Hadley last Saturday night?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jake Hadley UFC

