Dillon Danis releases alleged private DMs from Jake Paul’s coach: “Love to fight a crippled fighter”

By Josh Evanoff - August 1, 2023
Days out from Jake Paul’s return to boxing, he’s again under fire from Dillon Danis.

Jake Paul, Shane Mosley, Dillon Danis

‘The Problem Child’ is slated to return on DAZN and ESPN pay-per-view this Saturday. Back for the first time since a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February, he will face Nate Diaz. The boxing match will be Jake Paul’s first ten-round fight, and also his first back with coach ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley.

The former boxing champion famously coached him for the early fights of the YouTuber’s career. Mosley guided Jake Paul to a win in his professional boxing debut but was later dropped in favor of BJ Flores. Now, the legend is back in the YouTuber’s corner, but things might be a bit awkward thanks to Dillon Danis.

‘El Jefe’ hasn’t fought in over four years, but has been routinely been linked to a boxing match with Jake Paul. The closest the two came to fighting was in March 2021, on Triller pay-per-view. While there were reports that Dillon Danis would face the YouTuber, it was instead Ben Askren who got the opportunity.

‘Funky’ was knocked out in round one, just months removed from a hip replacement. According to Dillon Danis on social media, that’s the main reason that the fight happened. On X, the Bellator welterweight showed alleged private messages between himself and Shane Mosley.

For what it’s worth, Dillon Danis does have a habit of saying just about anything on social media. However, the private messages were quite lengthy and showed Jake Paul’s coach admitting that the YouTuber didn’t really want a challenge. Furthermore, he recommended that the jiu-jitsu ace publicize an injury to make the fight happen.

As of now, neither Jake Paul nor Shane Mosley has made a comment about the matter. Currently, the YouTuber is making the final preparations for his return against Nate Diaz on Saturday.

What do you make of these comments from Dillon Danis? Are you excited about Jake Paul’s return?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Dillon Danis Jake Paul Shane Mosley

