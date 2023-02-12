Islam Makhachev responds after Nate Diaz suggests Alexander Volkanovski “whooped” his ass at UFC 284

Islam Makhachev has fired back after Nate Diaz claimed that Alexander Volkanovski “whooped” him at UFC 284.

Makhachev put the UFC Lightweight Championship on the line against Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 284 inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. While Makhachev won the fight via unanimous decision, Volkanovski’s stock is through the roof following his gutsy performance. Some, such as UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, feel Volkanovski should’ve been awarded the victory.

After the fight, Nate Diaz took to his Twitter account to praise Volkanovski for his efforts. The Stockton native also took a shot at Makhachev, saying, “Islam got his ass whooped.”

Yeah right Islam got his asss whooped — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 12, 2023

During the UFC 284 post-fight press conference, Makhachev responded to Diaz’s tweet (via Aaron Bronsteter).

Makhachev on Diaz's comments: "Maybe he smoked something and watched the fight" — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 12, 2023

“Maybe he smoked something and watched the fight,” Makhachev said.

Diaz is currently a free agent after fighting out of his UFC deal. Things are said to be amicable between the two sides and UFC is leaving the door open for a return if Diaz holds up post-UFC.

This was Makhachev’s first UFC Lightweight Championship defense. It was also Volkanovski’s first lightweight fight since November 2016. He did have a 150-pound catchweight bout the following year due to a receiving last-minute replacement opponent.

Makhachev extends his winning streak to 12. That October 2015 TKO loss to Adriano Martins remains the lone defeat in Makhachev’s pro MMA career. What’s next for Makhachev isn’t obvious, but Volkanovski’s path seems to be clear barring an immediate rematch. Yair Rodriguez is now the interim UFC Featherweight Champion, and he’s due for a title unification bout with “The Great.”