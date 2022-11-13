Nate Diaz and Dillon Danis forced to be separated outside of Madison Square Garden (Video)

Nate Diaz and Dillon Danis were involved in an altercation following UFC 281.

The event was held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City and both men were in attendance. A slap was thrown by Diaz, but not aimed at Danis in the video (via MMAJunkie) below. The Stockton native later threw a drink in the vicinity of Danis’ entourage.

- Advertisement -

Diaz is no stranger to conflict outside of MMA fights. He recently got into a backstage altercation with Jake Paul‘s entourage during an event headlined by the social media star’s clash with Anderson Silva. Diaz and his team were escorted out of the building.

There is history between Diaz and Danis. The two have exchanged words since 2016. During a post-fight press conference following his rematch with Conor McGregor, Diaz said that Danis was on his “hit list.”

- Advertisement -

“That jiu-jitsu coach he’s got, you know I’m going to get that motherf—-er man,” Diaz said. “That guy is on my hit list. This is America and he is over there representing with them?

“And then he wants to load up at a press conference like he’s hard. That’s the reason that the fools got rushed at the press conference too is because they rolled up all making a scene like, ‘We’re the hardest shit in town.’ ”

Danis responded, saying that he wouldn’t have minded fighting Diaz in an MMA bout.

“I don’t know what that means, I’m on his hit list,” Danis said (transcribed by MMA Fighting). “But if he wants to do MMA, I’ll fight him in MMA if he wants. He can do a CM Punk with me and bring me into the UFC. He can be my first fight. I’ll fight him in a couple months, whatever he wants to do.”

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -